IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are on a 10-match winning streak and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Aussies, meanwhile, bounced back after two consecutive defeats and are on an eight-match winning streak.

Both teams haven’t been very lucky with the toss in this tournament but that hasn’t affected their fortunes. India and Australia have lost five and six tosses, respectively, in this tournament but have managed to win all those games.

INDIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

vs AUS - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by six wickets (Chennai)

vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by eight wickets (Delhi)

vs PAK - won the toss - chose to bat- won by seven wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs BAN - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Pune)

vs NZ - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by four wickets (Dharamsala)

vs ENG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 100 runs (Lucknow)

vs SL - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 302 runs (Mumbai)

vs SA - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 243 runs (Kolkata)

vs NED - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 160 runs (Bengaluru)

vs NZ - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 70 runs (Mumbai)

Tosses won: 5; Matches won after winning toss: 5/5

Tosses lost: 5; Matches won after losing toss: 5/5

AUSTRALIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

vs IND - won the toss - chose to bat - lost by six wickets (Australia)

vs SA - won the toss - chose to bowl - lost by 134 runs (Lucknow)

vs SL - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by five wickets (Lucknow)

vs PAK - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 62 runs (Bengaluru)

vs NED - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 309 runs (Delhi)

vs NZ - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by five runs (Dharamsala)

vs ENG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 33 runs (Ahmedabad)

vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by three wickets (Mumbai)

vs BAN - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by eight wickets (Pune)

vs SA - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by three wickets (Kolkata)

Tosses won: 4; Matches won after winning toss: 2/4

Tosses lost: 6 Matches won after losing toss: 6/6