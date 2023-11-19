MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?

IND vs AUS Toss Update: India and Australia haven’t relied on the toss to succeed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 11:55 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Chennai ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Chennai ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Chennai ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: ANI

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are on a 10-match winning streak and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Aussies, meanwhile, bounced back after two consecutive defeats and are on an eight-match winning streak.

Both teams haven’t been very lucky with the toss in this tournament but that hasn’t affected their fortunes. India and Australia have lost five and six tosses, respectively, in this tournament but have managed to win all those games.

INDIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

  • vs AUS - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by six wickets (Chennai)
  • vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by eight wickets (Delhi)
  • vs PAK - won the toss - chose to bat- won by seven wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • vs BAN - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Pune)
  • vs NZ - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by four wickets (Dharamsala)
  • vs ENG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 100 runs (Lucknow)
  • vs SL - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 302 runs (Mumbai)
  • vs SA - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 243 runs (Kolkata)
  • vs NED - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 160 runs (Bengaluru)
  • vs NZ - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 70 runs (Mumbai)

Tosses won: 5; Matches won after winning toss: 5/5

Tosses lost: 5; Matches won after losing toss: 5/5

AUSTRALIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

  • vs IND - won the toss - chose to bat - lost by six wickets (Australia)
  • vs SA - won the toss - chose to bowl - lost by 134 runs (Lucknow)
  • vs SL - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • vs PAK - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 62 runs (Bengaluru)
  • vs NED - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 309 runs (Delhi)
  • vs NZ - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by five runs (Dharamsala)
  • vs ENG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 33 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by three wickets (Mumbai)
  • vs BAN - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by eight wickets (Pune)
  • vs SA - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by three wickets (Kolkata)

Tosses won: 4; Matches won after winning toss: 2/4

Tosses lost: 6 Matches won after losing toss: 6/6

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm; Rohit & Co aims to continue winning streak at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  4. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, World Cup final: Keep calm and play cricket, says captain Rohit before summit clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 1992 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup Finals: Full list of Player of the Match award winners from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm; Rohit & Co aims to continue winning streak at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  4. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, World Cup final: Keep calm and play cricket, says captain Rohit before summit clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment