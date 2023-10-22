IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records

Table-topper New Zealand will take on second-placed India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.
Both sides have eight points each and are yet to lose a match in this edition of the World Cup.
The two sides have faced each other nine times in the ODI World Cup, with New Zealand winning five of these encounters.
IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
IND VS NZ - LIST OF RESULTS IN WORLD CUP
IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Glenn Turner (NZ) - 114* off 177 balls (1975; Manchester)
Sunil Gavaskar (IND) - 103* off 88 balls (2015; Nagpur)
Bruce Edgar (NZ) - 84* off 167 balls (1979; Leeds)
IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4/42 in 8 overs (2003; Centurion)
Brian McKechnie (NZ) - 3/24 in 12 overs (1979; Leeds)
Lance Cairns (NZ) - 3/36 in 11.5 overs (1979; Leeds)
