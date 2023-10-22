- October 22, 2023 11:46How to watch IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 22, 2023 11:31THE SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.
- IND vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning streak against unbeaten New Zealand
