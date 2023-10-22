MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning streak against unbeaten New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Live: Get all the latest score updates, commentary and highlights from the IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 22, 2023 11:47 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

  • October 22, 2023 11:46
    How to watch IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 22, 2023 11:31
    THE SQUADS

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.

    NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.

