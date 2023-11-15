MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Here is a look at the top five run-getters for India in knockout matches of the ODI World Cup ahead of the India vs New Zealand game in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 06:43 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma will hope to bury the ghosts of the 2019 World Cup semifinal when India takes on New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma will hope to bury the ghosts of the 2019 World Cup semifinal when India takes on New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma will hope to bury the ghosts of the 2019 World Cup semifinal when India takes on New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will face New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The last-four stage has become a stumbling block for the Men in Blue of late, with the team losing in the semis in back-to-back editions (2015 and 2019).

As New Zealand - India’s bogey team in knockout matches at ICC events - awaits Rohit Sharma’s men, here is a look at the top five Indian run-scorers in ODI World Cup knockouts, which include quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

SACHIN TENDULKAR - 339 RUNS

The Master Blaster has featured in seven ODI World Cup knockout games - the most for an Indian - and is the leading run-scorer for his country. He has scored four half-centuries in seven innings, with his 85 against Pakistan in the 2011 semifinal at Mohali being arguably the most crucial of them.

His 68-ball 53 against Australia in the 2011 quarterfinal set the platform for India’s chase while his 83 in the semifinal against Kenya in 2003 helped India to a match-winning 270.

Tendulkar’s only World Cup knockout fifty that went in vain was a 65 against Sri Lanka in the 1996 semifinal at Kolkata that ended on a dramatic note after fans set stands ablaze in the wake of India’s batting collapse.

India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semifinal at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semifinal at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
lightbox-info

India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semifinal at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
7 339 48.42 75.33 85 0/4

MS DHONI - 244 RUNS

The former India skipper’s six off Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara that sealed India’s win in the 2011 World Cup final and sent the nation into delirium is perhaps the most iconic moment in Indian cricket history. His unbeaten 91 in that game is arguably one of the most memorable and pivotal knocks played by an Indian skipper.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, the snapshot of his run out in the 2019 semifinal against New Zealand at a critical juncture of the match evokes an intense feeling of heartbreak in Indian fans. His 72-ball 50 in that game went in vain, and so did his run-a-ball 65 against Australia at Sydney in 2015.

India's Yuvraj Singh and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate their victory during the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against Sri Lanka at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s Yuvraj Singh and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate their victory during the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against Sri Lanka at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

India’s Yuvraj Singh and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate their victory during the 2011 Cricket World Cup final against Sri Lanka at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
6 244 48.80 88.08 91* 0/3

GAUTAM GAMBHIR - 174 RUNS

India’s most consistent batter at the 2011 World Cup, Gambhir made vital contributions in all three knockout games in that edition. While his fighting 97 in the final against Sri Lanka in 2011 is remembered the most, his 50 against Australia in the quarterfinal and 27 against Pakistan in the semifinal, which included a crucial 68-run stand with Tendulkar for the second wicket, were also valuable knocks.

India's Gautam Gambhir plays a shot, watched by Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s Gautam Gambhir plays a shot, watched by Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

India’s Gautam Gambhir plays a shot, watched by Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
3 174 58.00 79.81 97 0/2

ROHIT SHARMA - 172 RUNS

The current India skipper is only one amongst two Indian batters - the other being Sourav Ganguly - to score a century in an ODI World Cup knockout match. His 126-ball 137 against Bangladesh in the 2015 quarterfinal laid the platform for India’s match-winning total of 302.

In the semifinal that followed against Australia, Rohit struck a promising 76-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan before eventually falling for 34 as India fell well short of the target.

Rohit couldn’t carry his stellar league-stage form into the semifinal in 2019 and was dismissed by Matt Henry for 1. His demise precipitated a staggering top-order collapse which India couldn’t recover from.

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Bangladesh during their 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Melbourne, Australia.
India’s Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Bangladesh during their 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Bangladesh during their 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100/50s
3 172 57.33 96.62 137 1/0

VIRENDER SEHWAG - 168 RUNS

The talismanic opener’s brisk 25-ball 38 against Pakistan in the semifinal of the 2011 World Cup played a major role in setting the tempo of the Indian innings. He struck Umar Gul for five fours in an over early in the match to put Pakistan on the back foot. However, he fell for a duck in the final against Sri Lanka and scored just 15 against Australia in the quarterfinal.

In the 2003 final, with India chasing a mammoth 360 against Australia, Sehwag was the only Indian who took the attack to the opposition with an 81-ball 82. However, it wasn’t enough as the Aussies romped home by 125 runs.

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against Pakistan at The Punjab Cricket Associaton (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against Pakistan at The Punjab Cricket Associaton (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against Pakistan at The Punjab Cricket Associaton (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s/50s
5 168 33.60 90.32 82 0/1

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

New Zealand /

India vs New Zealand

  1. ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: What will happen if a semifinal or final ends in a tie?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND vs NZ: New Zealand win/loss record in ODI World Cup semifinal, most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
