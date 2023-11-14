MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs

India vs New Zealand: Here are all the stats for ODI matches held at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Men in Blue will face the Kiwis in a high-voltage ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal clash.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 14:22 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during a practice session ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during a practice session ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during a practice session ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The venue has favoured the batters in the ongoing tournament, with South Africa and India registering totals in excess of 350 in the first three matches. Australia’s three-wicket win over Afghanistan while chasing 292 is the only instance of a team batting second winning a game in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.

However, historically, there hasn’t been any overwhelming advantage for teams batting first at the venue. Out of the 27 ODIs played here, teams batting first have won 14 games while those chasing have been victorious on 13 occasions. Moreover, in the last 10 matches at the Wankhede, the spoils have been shared, with teams defending and chasing totals registering five wins each.

ODI STATS AT WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI
Matches played: 27
Team batting first won: 14
Team batting second won: 13
Average first innings total: 261
Average first innings winning total: 308
Highest first innings total: 438
Highest successful run-chase: 292

TOSS FACTOR AT WANKHEDE STADIUM

The coin flip hasn’t had much of a bearing in ODIs held at the venue. In fact, the team losing the toss has won more games (15) at the Wankhede than the side winning it (12). The trend has continued in the last 10 ODIs held here, with teams losing the toss winning on six occasions.

The preference for batting first at the venue is reflected by the fact that teams have chosen to bat first 17 times, compared to the 10 times captains have opted to bowl after winning the toss.

The team opting to bat first after winning the toss has won eight and lost nine matches out of 17, while the team electing to field has won four and lost six out of 10.

In the ongoing tournament, teams have elected to field first twice and lost on both occasions, while teams opting to bat first have won and lost one match apiece.

That the team winning the toss has won only one game out of the four held at the venue in the tournament so far reinforces the fact that the coin flip may not have much of an impact on the final result.

PACERS RULE THE ROOST

However, conditions have favoured the pacers overwhelmingly in the tournament so far at the Wankhede. The quicks have picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 6.60, while the spinners have only managed 11 scalps while conceding 5.9 runs an over on an average.

The pacers have also enjoyed swing and seam movement with the new ball in the second innings under lights. The team chasing has lost 17 wickets in four matches in the first PowerPlay while the side batting first has lost just five in the corresponding period.

With both India and New Zealand housing world-class fast bowlers in their ranks, how this phase plays out could prove to be decisive.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs New Zealand /

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup Qualifiers: South Korea will not take Singapore, China lightly, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  3. Australia announces women’s squad for India tour 
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  5. Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: India overall record in ODI World Cup semifinals; full list of results, stats, trivia
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: David Beckham likely to attend IND vs NZ semifinal clash at Wankhede
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma trains full tilt despite discomfort ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup Qualifiers: South Korea will not take Singapore, China lightly, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  3. Australia announces women’s squad for India tour 
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  5. Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment