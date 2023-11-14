IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The venue has favoured the batters in the ongoing tournament, with South Africa and India registering totals in excess of 350 in the first three matches. Australia’s three-wicket win over Afghanistan while chasing 292 is the only instance of a team batting second winning a game in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.

However, historically, there hasn’t been any overwhelming advantage for teams batting first at the venue. Out of the 27 ODIs played here, teams batting first have won 14 games while those chasing have been victorious on 13 occasions. Moreover, in the last 10 matches at the Wankhede, the spoils have been shared, with teams defending and chasing totals registering five wins each.

ODI STATS AT WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI Matches played: 27 Team batting first won: 14 Team batting second won: 13 Average first innings total: 261 Average first innings winning total: 308 Highest first innings total: 438 Highest successful run-chase: 292

TOSS FACTOR AT WANKHEDE STADIUM

The coin flip hasn’t had much of a bearing in ODIs held at the venue. In fact, the team losing the toss has won more games (15) at the Wankhede than the side winning it (12). The trend has continued in the last 10 ODIs held here, with teams losing the toss winning on six occasions.

The preference for batting first at the venue is reflected by the fact that teams have chosen to bat first 17 times, compared to the 10 times captains have opted to bowl after winning the toss.

The team opting to bat first after winning the toss has won eight and lost nine matches out of 17, while the team electing to field has won four and lost six out of 10.

In the ongoing tournament, teams have elected to field first twice and lost on both occasions, while teams opting to bat first have won and lost one match apiece.

That the team winning the toss has won only one game out of the four held at the venue in the tournament so far reinforces the fact that the coin flip may not have much of an impact on the final result.

PACERS RULE THE ROOST

However, conditions have favoured the pacers overwhelmingly in the tournament so far at the Wankhede. The quicks have picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 6.60, while the spinners have only managed 11 scalps while conceding 5.9 runs an over on an average.

The pacers have also enjoyed swing and seam movement with the new ball in the second innings under lights. The team chasing has lost 17 wickets in four matches in the first PowerPlay while the side batting first has lost just five in the corresponding period.

With both India and New Zealand housing world-class fast bowlers in their ranks, how this phase plays out could prove to be decisive.