  • 2019: Lost to New Zealand by 18 runs (Manchester)
  • 2015: Lost to Australia by 95 runs (Sydney)
  • 2011: Beat Pakistan by 29 runs (Mohali)
  • 2003: Beat Kenya by 91 runs (Durban)
  • 1996: Lost to Sri Lanka by default (Kolkata)
  • 1987: Lost to England by 35 runs (Mumbai)
  • 1983: Beat England by six wickets (Manchester)