India will face off against New Zealand in the semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two teams had also locked horns in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Manchester, with the Kiwis emerging victorious by 18 runs in a match played over two days due to rain interruption.

India heads into the clash against New Zealand on Wednesday with four losses and three wins in its seven semifinals appearances in the tournament so far.

Here is a look at India’s performance in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup over the years:

INDIA IN ODI WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS Matches played: 7 Matches won: 3 Matches lost: 4 Last result: Lost by 18 runs to New Zealand (2019; Manchester)

India has made it to the last-four stage for the fourth consecutive time, after losing two of the last three semifinals it has played. It lost to Australia and New Zealand in 2015 and 2019, respectively, after beating Pakistan in 2011 on its way to the title.

India has won two of its three semifinals batting first, with the only instance of it successfully chasing a total coming in 1983, against England at Manchester. Moreover, has lost two of its three semifinals played at home, with the win over Pakistan in 2011 being its only semis win on home soil.

In the only ODI World Cup semifinal it has played at Wankhede, India lost to England by 35 runs in 1987.

INDIA’S RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS