MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson

World Cup 2023: New Zealand is hoping to build on not only the recent ICC history but also the league game in Dharamsala three weeks ago as it faces India in the semifinal in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 20:37 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Ferguson indicated that the patchy form in the league stage will have no bearing come Wednesday.
Ferguson indicated that the patchy form in the league stage will have no bearing come Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

Ferguson indicated that the patchy form in the league stage will have no bearing come Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

No team has been able to take a game deep against India in the 2023 Men’s World Cup league stage. If at all a side has asked some question of Rohit Sharma’s men, it’s the two trans-Tasman teams.

The lesser-fancied of those two teams has emerged as the bogey team for India in the ICC tournaments, especially knockouts, of late. No wonder New Zealand is hoping to build on not only the recent ICC history but also the league game in Dharamsala three weeks ago.

“It was a hard-fought game. I thought that went extremely well, to get a great total on that. And of course, with one-day cricket and playing against India, there is a lot of ebbs and flows,” said Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer, on Monday evening ahead of the team’s first training session at the Wankhede Stadium.

While India has been unstoppable, New Zealand has had a rollercoaster ride so far in the World Cup. After starting the tournament with four wins, New Zealand lost the next four ties before sealing the fourth place in the semifinal with a convincing win against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson

Ferguson indicated that the patchy form in the league stage will have no bearing come Wednesday. “It’s part of tournament cricket and certainly World Cup cricket. Every team we play here is an exceptional team and have done their homework, done their scouting and we had a couple of close games that didn’t quite go away and a rain-affected one,” Ferguson said.

“That’s the joy of tournament cricket and nice to bounce back in our last round rubbing to find ourselves here but from our point of view, those nine games have got us to this position and we kind of all start from zero again. So come Wednesday, it will be a good challenge.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs New Zealand /

Lockie Ferguson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 final tickets go on sale
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri: We are stronger and more prepared for 2026 World Cup qualifiers
    PTI
  4. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 final tickets go on sale
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ponting backs Labuschagne over Stoinis in Australian team for semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  5. Australia ‘peaking at right time’ at World Cup, says Starc
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 final tickets go on sale
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri: We are stronger and more prepared for 2026 World Cup qualifiers
    PTI
  4. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment