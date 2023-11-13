ICC World Cup 2023: Last phase of tickets sale for final goes live

The tickets for the final of ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, went live at 8 pm on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a large chunk of the tickets for the summit clash would be available on November 13.

Fans can book the tickets here: CLICK HERE TO BOOK TICKETS OF FINAL

The finalists, who will battle for the trophy on November 19, will be decided in the semifinals on November 15 and 16, with host India playing the first one, against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia and South Africa will play the other semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.