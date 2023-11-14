MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey

The German star was also gifted a jersey during India’s previous ODI World Cup campaign in 2019 and had posted a picture posing with it then.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 07:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern’s Thomas Mueller celebrates after the Champions League group A match between Bayer Munich and Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.
Bayern’s Thomas Mueller celebrates after the Champions League group A match between Bayer Munich and Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Thomas Mueller celebrates after the Champions League group A match between Bayer Munich and Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/ AP

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller sent his wishes to Team India for the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and was gifted a jersey by the team.

In a video posted on X, Muller can be seen unboxing and putting on a Team India World Cup jersey carrying ‘Muller 25’ on the back.

“Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck for the World Cup. It’s a pleasure,” said the 34-year-old in the video. “I have to try to play cricket in my garden,” he smirked.

The German star was also gifted a jersey during India’s previous ODI World Cup campaign in 2019 and had posted a picture posing with it then.

“Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past,” Muller had written in the post for from years ago.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Muller /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports
    Reuters
  3. Horan sets sights on ninth Women’s Champions League crown for Lyon
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
  5. Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma trains full tilt despite discomfort ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal
    PTI
  3. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Last phase of tickets sale for final goes live
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone agrees to extension - Reports
    Reuters
  3. Horan sets sights on ninth Women’s Champions League crown for Lyon
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
  5. Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment