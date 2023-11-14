WATCH: Thomas Muller cheers for Team India after being gifted World Cup 2023 jersey

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller sent his wishes to Team India for the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and was gifted a jersey by the team.

In a video posted on X, Muller can be seen unboxing and putting on a Team India World Cup jersey carrying ‘Muller 25’ on the back.

“Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck for the World Cup. It’s a pleasure,” said the 34-year-old in the video. “I have to try to play cricket in my garden,” he smirked.

The German star was also gifted a jersey during India’s previous ODI World Cup campaign in 2019 and had posted a picture posing with it then.

“Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past,” Muller had written in the post for from years ago.