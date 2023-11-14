MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma

With talks veering towards the Wankhede surface and the probability of some assistance to bowlers in the initial hour, Rohit still felt that the toss will not be a factor.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 19:42 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar

Tuesday was all about relaxed skippers and expansive answers.

After Kane Williamson handled queries with aplomb at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon, later in the evening it was Rohit Sharma’s turn to keep the scribes in good spirits. He even said ‘fortune favours the brave’ and smiled on the eve of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal involving India and New Zealand.

Keeping the team relaxed has been the Indian captain’s approach through this World Cup and he explained, “In India, pressure is always there, people will say win the match, score a 100, get a five-for. And when we step inside, there is performance-pressure too. So when you get a break, keep cricket away.”

“After the Dharamshala game against New Zealand, we stayed there for a few days and we even had a fashion show which you guys never knew, and obviously I can’t tell who won. As for me, my family is with me and once I get back to the hotel, it helps me to think beyond cricket.”

RELATED: India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final

Asked about New Zealand, the captain said, “They are a good side and have made most knock-outs since 2015. They are smart cricketers and they all know how we play too. We did well in nine games, and hopefully we will do well in the next two games.”

With talks veering towards the Wankhede surface and the probability of some assistance to bowlers in the initial hour, Rohit still felt that the toss will not be a factor.

“I have played many games here and I don’t want to explain what this surface is. We will look at game-day and try and play some good cricket. In this World Cup, we have chased, we have batted first too and we are open to these challenges,” the skipper said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma /

New Zealand /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes appointed USWNT coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  3. World Cup 2023: Williamson believes in striking balance between ODI and T20 formats
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson happy with ‘underdog’ tag ahead of India semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. World Cup 2023: Williamson believes in striking balance between ODI and T20 formats
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson happy with ‘underdog’ tag ahead of India semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  4. VIDEO: “Premier League is the best in the world,” says Chelsea manager Pochettino after 4-4 draw vs Manchester City
    AFP
  5. Stats comparison: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan, Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes appointed USWNT coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: New Zealand braces for semifinal heat against India on potentially high-scoring Wankhede pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  3. World Cup 2023: Williamson believes in striking balance between ODI and T20 formats
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson happy with ‘underdog’ tag ahead of India semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment