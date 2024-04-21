Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match updates

India’s D. Gukesh takes on USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the 14th round of the FIDE Candidates tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday.
Gukesh is leading the tournament with 8.5 points, while Nakamura is joint second with 8.0 points.
Round 14 Pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Gukesh D
Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R
Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Lei Tingjie - Humpy Koneru
Anna Muzychuk - Tan Zhongyi
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Nurgyul Salimova
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
TIME CONTROL
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
PRIZE MONEY
The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.
In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.
In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.
