India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
He reached the mark in his 27th World Cup innings with a six off pacer Trent Boult in the fifth over of the match, going past Chris Gayle’s tally of 49 maximums. Glenn Maxwell (43), AB de Villiers (37) and David Warner (37) round off the top-five list of six-hitters in the World Cup.
Earlier in the tournament, during India’s match against Afghanistan, Rohit had surpassed Gayle’s record of most sixes in international cricket.
On Wednesday, Rohit smashed four sixes to take his tally for the tournament to 28. With 22 sixes, Maxwell is the second-most prolific six-hitter in the ongoing tournament.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Virat Kohli crosses 600 runs in World Cup 2023, third Indian batter to record feat
- Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
- IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shubman Gill races to fifty; India 114/1 (14) vs New Zealand
- ‘Extensive work’ to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials
- India’s highest PowerPlay scores in World Cup 2023 after IND vs NZ
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE