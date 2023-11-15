Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He reached the mark in his 27th World Cup innings with a six off pacer Trent Boult in the fifth over of the match, going past Chris Gayle’s tally of 49 maximums. Glenn Maxwell (43), AB de Villiers (37) and David Warner (37) round off the top-five list of six-hitters in the World Cup.

Earlier in the tournament, during India’s match against Afghanistan, Rohit had surpassed Gayle’s record of most sixes in international cricket.

On Wednesday, Rohit smashed four sixes to take his tally for the tournament to 28. With 22 sixes, Maxwell is the second-most prolific six-hitter in the ongoing tournament.

