MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal

He reached the mark in his 27th World Cup innings with a six off pacer Trent Boult in the fifth over of the match, going past Chris Gayle’s tally of 49 sixes.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 14:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of India in action.
Rohit Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He reached the mark in his 27th World Cup innings with a six off pacer Trent Boult in the fifth over of the match, going past Chris Gayle’s tally of 49 maximums. Glenn Maxwell (43), AB de Villiers (37) and David Warner (37) round off the top-five list of six-hitters in the World Cup.

Earlier in the tournament, during India’s match against Afghanistan, Rohit had surpassed Gayle’s record of most sixes in international cricket.

On Wednesday, Rohit smashed four sixes to take his tally for the tournament to 28. With 22 sixes, Maxwell is the second-most prolific six-hitter in the ongoing tournament.

More to follow...

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli crosses 600 runs in World Cup 2023, third Indian batter to record feat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shubman Gill races to fifty; India 114/1 (14) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Extensive work’ to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials
    AFP
  5. India’s highest PowerPlay scores in World Cup 2023 after IND vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Virat Kohli crosses 600 runs in World Cup 2023, third Indian batter to record feat
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Southee dismisses Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2023 semifinal, equals record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson equal ODI World Cup record for most semifinal appearances
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Australia will bank on big-match experience in semifinal, says Cummins
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli crosses 600 runs in World Cup 2023, third Indian batter to record feat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Shubman Gill races to fifty; India 114/1 (14) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Extensive work’ to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials
    AFP
  5. India’s highest PowerPlay scores in World Cup 2023 after IND vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment