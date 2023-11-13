MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals: Full list of umpires, match officials; Tucker, Illingworth to officiate in India vs NZ SF

Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth are set to be joined by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 16:03 IST , DUBAI

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India versus New Zealand clash.
FILE PHOTO: Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India versus New Zealand clash. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India versus New Zealand clash. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires in the first World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand while Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough will officiate in the second last-four stage match between Australia and South Africa.

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16.

Illingworth was also an on-field umpire in the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand which the Kiwis won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India versus New Zealand clash.

Tucker, who stood in his first ODI in January 2009, is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this World Cup and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.

Kettleborough’s milestone arrived when Netherlands played Sri Lanka on October 21, and this will be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semifinal.

He will be joined on the field by India’s Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the match officials line-up.

Another milestone achieved during the World Cup was Ahsan Raza’s 50th ODI, in the match between England and Netherlands in Pune on November 8.

Match officials for World Cup 2023 semifinals
SF1: India v New Zealand, November 15, Mumbai
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Rod Tucker.
Third Umpire: Joel Wilson.
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock.
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft.
SF2: Australia v South Africa, November 16, Kolkata
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon.
Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney.
Fourth Umpire: Michael Gough.
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

