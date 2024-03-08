IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 2: India 197/1; trails England by 21 runs; Rohit, Gill on attack

Day 1 report

It was one for the album. As the Indian cricketers walked off the pitch on Thursday afternoon after bundling out England for 218 in the first innings of the final Test, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj threw the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin.

They wanted him to lead the side off the field as this was his 100th Test and he claimed a four-fer. But a generous Ashwin gave the red cherry back to Kuldeep, put his hands on the latter’s shoulders and insisted on him doing the honours, having claimed a fifer and ripping apart England’s batting line-up.

On a day when all of England’s wickets fell to spin at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Kuldeep reluctantly agreed to lead the team off the pitch and raised the ball towards the crowd, who chanted his name.

- Shayan Acharya

