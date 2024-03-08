MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 2: India 197/1; trails England by 21 runs; Rohit, Gill on attack

Ind vs Eng Live Score Day 2: Follow for all live scores and updates from Day 2 of the 5th Test match between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : Mar 08, 2024 10:21 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma walk toward each other as they bat on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024.
India's Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma walk toward each other as they bat on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
India's Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma walk toward each other as they bat on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the 5th Test between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • March 08, 2024 10:21
    43rd over

    Change in bowling, Tom Hartley into the attack. 

  • March 08, 2024 10:18
    4
    IND 197/1 in 42 overs

    Gill edges and through the gap between gully and slip for four! Wood follows it up with a perfect bouncer and Gill very nicely leaves it - Matrix style! Now, width and Gill cuts behind point for four!

  • March 08, 2024 10:06
    50
    IND 186/1 in 40 overs

    Fifty for Shubman Gill! Pulls Wood behind square leg for a single to get to reach this figure in 64 balls. There’s some movement, possibly off the pitch. 

  • March 08, 2024 10:02
    IND 183/1 in 39 overs

    Bashir continues from the other end. Runs coming in very easily for India. England bowlers unable to control the scoring rate. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:59
    4
    IND 180/1 in 38 overs

    Mark Wood now. Gill continues to pounce on anything wide and on the length. Brilliantly timed punch towards point for four. FOUR! Brilliantly batting by Gill. This time right on top of the ball and drives through cover. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:57
    4
    IND 171/1 in 37 overs

    CLOSE! Rohit clips Bashir’s delivery off the pads past leg slip. Slow reactions from the fielder there he isn’t able to grab it. Ball races away to the boundary. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:53
    4
    IND 166/1 in 36 overs

    Anderson, too, pulls his length back in this over. Rohit, however, cuts the last ball past gully for four. Brilliantly timed shot. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:49
    IND 162/1 in 35 overs

    Bashir gets his length right in this over. Just a single in that over. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:44
    6
    IND 161/1 in 34 overs

    WOW! Gill charges Anderson and hits him straight over the bowler’s head for a SIX. Beautiful. Now gets width and slashes it past point for another four. Down the leg, off the pads and another four. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:39
    6
    IND 147/1 in 33 overs

    Rohit on the charge! Bashir goes full and Rohit smacks him straight over the head for a SIX! Follows it up with another shot straight down the ground for a four. 10 runs from the over. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:34
    IND 137/1 in 32 overs

    James Anderson from the other end. Stump to stump attack with not much movement. Two runs from the over. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:30
    IND 135/1 in 31 overs

    Shoaib Bashir begins the day. Rohit Sharma at the strike. A maiden to start the day. 

  • March 08, 2024 09:20
    Pitch report

    Nick Knight says there is more movement in the air than off the pitch and that it is still a good batting pitch. However, he reckons that lack of bounce and pace will come into play as the game progresses. 

  • March 08, 2024 08:37
    “What is it when players don’t score runs?”

    It has been a quiet series for England’s middle-order. Despite having the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in its ranks, the touring side struggled to get going in the Indian conditions.

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1

    On the first day of the fifth Test, England lost its last seven wickets for just 43 runs, despite being comfortably placed at 175 for 3 at one point in time.

  • March 08, 2024 08:22
    Heartwarming moment between these two!
  • March 08, 2024 08:09
    India’s opener continues to pile on the runs

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli in most runs in a Test series by an Indian list

    Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed Virat Kohli’s feat of scoring 655 runs against England in a Test series during the fifth Test match against the same opposition being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • March 08, 2024 08:00
    What a performance from Kuldeep on Day 1!

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep

    Having played in four Tests in the ongoing series against England, Kuldeep has claimed 17 wickets - the best being his five-wicket haul at Dharamsala on Thursday.

  • March 08, 2024 07:43
    Day 1 report

    It was one for the album. As the Indian cricketers walked off the pitch on Thursday afternoon after bundling out England for 218 in the first innings of the final Test, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj threw the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin.

    They wanted him to lead the side off the field as this was his 100th Test and he claimed a four-fer. But a generous Ashwin gave the red cherry back to Kuldeep, put his hands on the latter’s shoulders and insisted on him doing the honours, having claimed a fifer and ripping apart England’s batting line-up. 

    On a day when all of England’s wickets fell to spin at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Kuldeep reluctantly agreed to lead the team off the pitch and raised the ball towards the crowd, who chanted his name.

    - Shayan Acharya

    Read full report by clicking on the image below

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb

    After Kuldeep Yadav took his fourth Test five-wicket haul to bowl England out for 218, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s yet another quickfire fifty helped India end the day at 135 for 1 - trailing by 83 runs. 

  • March 08, 2024 07:35
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time does the fifth Test between India and England begin?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

    Where can we watch the fifth Test between India and England?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 08, 2024 07:28
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the day’s play!

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
