IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli in most runs in a Test series by an Indian list

Star Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed Virat Kohli’s feat of scoring 655 runs against England in a Test series during the fifth Test match against the same opposition being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Jaiswal is now inching closer to Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs - most by an Indian in a Test series. He’s 36 runs away overcoming Kohli’s 692 runs against Australia in 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Most runs in Test series by an Indian:

Sunil Gavaskar - 774 runs vs West Indies 1970-71 in West Indies

Sunil Gavaskar - 732 runs vs West Indies 1978-79 in India

Virat Kohli - 692 vs Australia 2014-15 in Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 656* runs vs England 2024 in India

Virat Kohli - 655 runs vs England 2016-17 in India