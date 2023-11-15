IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill retires hurt during World Cup 2023 semifinal

India batter Shubman Gill retired hurt during the World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Gill was batting on 79 off 65 when he walked off the field due to cramps, bringing his 93-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli to an end.

However, Gill can resume his innings, according to the ICC World Cup 2023 Playing Conditions. It says, “A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring. If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’. “