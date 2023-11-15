IND vs NZ Live Toss, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: India wins toss, elects to bat

India and New Zealand will face off in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue’s nine-match winning streak in the league-stage of the tournament means they don’t rely too much on winning the toss. Rohit Sharma has lost five tosses out of nine in this tournament.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has lost four tosses and managed to win only two of those games. Even after winning the toss, the Kiwis have lost two of those matches in the league stage.

On Wednesday, India won the toss and elected to bat in the semifinal.

Here is a look at how both teams have fared at the toss:

INDIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

vs AUS - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by six wickets (Chennai)

vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by eight wickets (Delhi)

vs PAK - won the toss - chose to bat- won by seven wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs BAN - lost the toss - forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Pune)

vs NZ - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by four wickets (Dharamsala)

vs ENG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 100 runs (Lucknow)

vs SL - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 302 runs (Mumbai)

vs SA - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 243 runs (Kolkata)

vs NED - won the toss - chose to bat - won by 160 runs (Bengaluru)

Tosses won: 4; Matches won after winning toss: 4/4

Tosses lost: 5; Matches won after losing toss: 5/5

NEW ZEALAND TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS

vs ENG - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by nine wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs NED - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 99 runs (Hyderabad)

vs BAN - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by eight wickets (Chennai)

vs AFG - lost the toss - forced to bat - won by 149 runs (Chennai)

vs IND - lost the toss - forced to bat - lost by four wickets (Dharamsala)

vs AUS - won the toss - chose to bowl - lost by five runs (Dharamsala)

vs SA - won the toss - chose to bowl - lost by 190 runs (Pune)

vs PAK - lost the toss - forced to bat - lost by 21 runs (D/L) (Bengaluru)

vs SL - won the toss - chose to bowl - won by five wickets (Bengaluru)

Tosses won: 5; Matches won after winning toss: 3/5

Tosses lost: 4; Matches won after losing toss: 2/4