IND vs NZ: Williamson, Mitchell create New Zealand’s record 3rd wicket partnership in World Cups

Getting together with the side at 39, the pair went past the previous record of 160 runs by Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 20:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: REUTERs
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: REUTERs

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell made a record third-wicket partnership for New Zealand in World Cups during the side’s semifinal against India in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Getting together with the side at 39, the pair added 181 runs and went past the previous record of 160 runs by Williamson and Ross Taylor against West Indies in 2019.

The duo kept the Kiwis in contention in their chase of the mammoth 398. The stand, however, came to an end when Williamson tried to flick Mohammed Shami but holed out at deep square leg.

The association fell short of breaking the New Zealand record for the third wicket between Williamson and Taylor worth 206 runs, scored against England in 2015.

