MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

A captain’s knock, bowlers on target and a packed crowd: India makes it 8-0 in style

In ODIs, the middle overs can drift, and it is up to the captain to arrest this siesta mode. Rohit precisely did that, bringing back Mohammed Siraj, pressing Kuldeep Yadav into service, and also unleashing Jasprit Bumrah.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 13:32 IST , Ahmedabad - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The Indian juggernaut keeps marching ahead. In a vital World Cup game imbued with history’s quirks and hype’s stifling embrace, the Men in Blue remained clinical while vanquishing Pakistan here on Saturday. A quiet confidence was evident right from the moment Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

In a cricketing era where no target seems unsurmountable, it was a brave choice to prefer a breathless pursuit against the arch-rival when scoreboard pressure in a full house could twist the narrative. It so happened that the sheer brilliance of the Indian bowlers in the middle overs overwhelmed Babar Azam’s men and restricted them to 191 on a 300-plus deck.

In ODIs, the middle overs can drift, and it is up to the captain to arrest this siesta mode. Rohit precisely did that, bringing back Mohammed Siraj, pressing Kuldeep Yadav into service, and also unleashing Jasprit Bumrah. The way Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were batting until then, it looked as though the two had settled for a long meal at Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar.

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates the wicket of Shadab Khan of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates the wicket of Shadab Khan of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates the wicket of Shadab Khan of Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The shot selection could have been better, but credit is due to the relentless Indian attack that triggered an eight-for-36 collapse within the Pakistani ranks.

The fact that five Indian bowlers picked two wickets apiece was a reflection of the existing synergy, and it also helped Rohit use Shardul Thakur for a mere two overs. That barring a Shaheen Afridi-blistering-spell India was bound to win was evident at the innings break.

Once Rohit whipped Afridi’s first ball for four, India was on course during a special night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was equally heartening to witness Shubman Gill’s return to cricket following a dengue-induced break. He took a fine catch, and when he batted, a cameo at that, his fours were the kind that would have made Ranjitsinhji sigh in heaven. The shots had a panache and a distinct Indian touch.

Virat Kohli too was fluent, and even if he and Gill fell on an identical score of 16, not much should be read into their soft dismissals. But the man of the moment was Rohit.

ALSO READ: ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan

Life truly has come full circle for him. From being dropped from the 2011 World Cup squad to now leading India in the premier championship, and that too at home, is a remarkable turnaround. His 86 had the signature Rohit moments. The seemingly effortless sixes, those delicate cuts and vanilla-melting drives were all there.

Shreyas Iyer too, chipped in with an unbeaten 53.

It was a commanding performance by India before it heads to Pune for the game against Bangladesh on Thursday. If there was a sour note, it remained beyond the ropes, especially in the stands that turned mute when Pakistani batters scored a four or the visiting bowlers claimed the odd wicket.

Worse was the patronising advertisement propped up by a travel portal, which found its copy-cats from other travel-linked firms on X (previously Twitter). Fandom should not have any space for toxic juxtapositions. Let sport be!

Related Topics

India /

Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: ENG wins toss, to bowl first vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. A captain’s knock, bowlers on target and a packed crowd: India makes it 8-0 in style
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Stimac admits drawbacks but hints at sub-par refereeing after India’s Merdeka Cup exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC members call on President Bach to stay on past end of term in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. A captain’s knock, bowlers on target and a packed crowd: India makes it 8-0 in style
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: ENG wins toss, to bowl first vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh captain Shakib fighting thigh injury at World Cup
    AFP
  4. ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: ENG wins toss, to bowl first vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. A captain’s knock, bowlers on target and a packed crowd: India makes it 8-0 in style
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Stimac admits drawbacks but hints at sub-par refereeing after India’s Merdeka Cup exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC members call on President Bach to stay on past end of term in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment