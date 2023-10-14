MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan

Afghanistan has lost 14 successive matches in the World Cup, and defending champion England will be looking to better its net run rate.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 21:54 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
England player Moeen Ali with teammates during a net practice session ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
England player Moeen Ali with teammates during a net practice session ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

England has a reputation to protect. The defending champion may have taken off on the wrong foot in the World Cup, but the thumping win over Bangladesh has underlined its preparedness.

On Sunday, on a batter-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, England will eye a run-feast at the expense of a winless Afghanistan.

Going by the manner, 754 runs were scored here in the South Africa-Sri Lanka match, and India chased down Afghanistan’s 272 in just 35 overs. England would love to do its net run rate some good.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: Rohit’s pyrotechnics, top-notch bowling help India sink Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Afghanistan’s inexperience stands exposed on the big stage, especially against the elite teams. Somehow, the team gives the impression that despite all the individual brilliance, the team is not prepared enough for the 50-over format.

Afghanistan has lost 14 successive matches in the World Cup, and defending champion England will be looking to better its net run rate.

On its part, Afghanistan is trying to prove that it is more than just a competitive T20 side. But the batters/bowlers are yet to consistently show the temperament needed to excel in ODIs.

England knows it has to deal with a three-pronged spin attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Mohammad Nabi on a pitch that does not assist spin.

ALSO READ: Bumrah becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of ODI World Cup 2023 in match vs Pakistan

Coach Jonathan Trott, an Englishman who played over 200 internationals and served as a batting coach to England on its tour to India in 2021, is expected to give some valuable inputs to Afghanistan to break its losing streak.

The champion side would love to bat first and allow its batters to score big. Considering the stiffer challenges in the matches ahead, a good hit here will serve as a confidence-booster,

Apart from the in-form top-order comprising Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Joe Root, the middle-order consisting of skipper Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes will be among those looking for a time at the crease.

Overall, England looks good to collect an anticipated victory with a good run rate to boot.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
    AFP
  3. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Delhi Half Marathon 2023: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners
    PTI
  1. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Kane Williamson: The New Zealand star who needs to shine despite injury setback
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. India’s Siraj focuses on mantra of ‘adapt and perform’, refuses to hype win against Pakistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Karunaratne approved as replacement for Shanaka in Sri Lanka World Cup squad
    Team Sportstar
