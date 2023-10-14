Karunaratne approved as replacement for Shanaka in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne was on Saturday announced as replacement for the injured Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lanka squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the 2023 World Cup has approved the change, according to a statement released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The committee consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket & ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold (Independent Representative), and Simon Doull (Independent Representative).

Karunaratne, who has played 23 ODIs, made the squad after Shanaka got ruled out with a right thigh muscle injury sustained during his side’s game against Pakistan on October 10. He would need three weeks to recover.