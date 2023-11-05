India and South Africa will face off in a top-of-the-table ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
India, with seven wins from seven matches, and South Africa, six win from seven games, are the only two teams that have already qualified for the World Cup 2023 semifinals.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in ODIs:
IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|57
|2001
|35.73
|76.31
|200*
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|37
|1535
|61.40
|72.37
|119*
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|30
|1403
|61.00
|85.91
|160*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|33
|48
|4.04
|24.47
|5/37
|Allan Donald (SA)
|26
|46
|4.05
|21.15
|5/29
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|40
|46
|3.94
|32.00
|4/25
THE SQUADS
INDIA
SOUTH AFRICA
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets
- Horner welcomes sprint confidence-booster for Perez
- Premier League: Arsenal manager Arteta furious over controversial Newcastle goal
- Serie A roundup: Martinez scores as Inter wins 2-1 at Atalanta; AC Milan loses to Udinese
- VIDEO: Tracing Mohammed Shami’s record-breaking ODI World Cup career
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE