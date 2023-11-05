IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets

India and South Africa will face off in a top-of-the-table ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India, with seven wins from seven matches, and South Africa, six win from seven games, are the only two teams that have already qualified for the World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in ODIs:

IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 90 India won: 37 South Africa won: 50 No Result: 3 Last result: India won by seven wickets (Delhi; 2022) Last five results: IND won - 2; SA - won 3

IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs SA: 401/3 (50) - IND won by 153 runs (2010) IND (lowest score) vs SA: 91 (29.1) - IND lost by 157 runs (2006) SA (highest score) vs IND: 438/4 (50) - SA won by 214 runs (2015) SA (lowest score) vs IND: 99 (27.1) - SA lost by seven wickets (2022) IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar - 200* (147) IND (best bowling) vs SA: Sunil Joshi - 5/6 (10) SA (highest individual score) vs IND: Quinton de Kock - 135 (121) SA (best bowling) vs IND: Alan Donald - 5/29 (8.4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 57 2001 35.73 76.31 200* Jacques Kallis (SA) 37 1535 61.40 72.37 119* Virat Kohli (IND) 30 1403 61.00 85.91 160*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI Shaun Pollock (SA) 33 48 4.04 24.47 5/37 Allan Donald (SA) 26 46 4.05 21.15 5/29 Anil Kumble (IND) 40 46 3.94 32.00 4/25