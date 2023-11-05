MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs South Africa overall stats; most runs and wickets

IND vs SA: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 10:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India's captain Rohit Sharma attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata.

India and South Africa will face off in a top-of-the-table ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India, with seven wins from seven matches, and South Africa, six win from seven games, are the only two teams that have already qualified for the World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in ODIs:

IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 90
India won: 37
South Africa won: 50
No Result: 3
Last result: India won by seven wickets (Delhi; 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 2; SA - won 3
IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs SA: 401/3 (50) - IND won by 153 runs (2010)
IND (lowest score) vs SA: 91 (29.1) - IND lost by 157 runs (2006)
SA (highest score) vs IND: 438/4 (50) - SA won by 214 runs (2015)
SA (lowest score) vs IND: 99 (27.1) - SA lost by seven wickets (2022)
IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar - 200* (147)
IND (best bowling) vs SA: Sunil Joshi - 5/6 (10)
SA (highest individual score) vs IND: Quinton de Kock - 135 (121)
SA (best bowling) vs IND: Alan Donald - 5/29 (8.4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 57 2001 35.73 76.31 200*
Jacques Kallis (SA) 37 1535 61.40 72.37 119*
Virat Kohli (IND) 30 1403 61.00 85.91 160*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Shaun Pollock (SA) 33 48 4.04 24.47 5/37
Allan Donald (SA) 26 46 4.05 21.15 5/29
Anil Kumble (IND) 40 46 3.94 32.00 4/25
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna.
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

