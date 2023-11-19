MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India fails to hit a six between overs 11 and 40 for the first time in CWC23

Rohit Sharma’s side could only manage two fours in the middle overs - the lowest by a team in this Wold Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 17:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul walks off after losing his wicket.
India’s KL Rahul walks off after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul walks off after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India failed to hit a six between overs 11 and 40 for the first time in World Cup 2023 during the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s side could manage only two fours in the middle overs - the least by a team in this Wold Cup - which came off the bat of Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the 39th and 27th overs, respectively.

India got off to a flying start, managing 80 runs in PowerPlay 1 courtesy Rohit’s 31-ball 47. However, the Australian bowlers pulled the reins in after 10 overs. India could manage only 117 runs in next 30 overs.

Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and KL Rahul (66 off 107) struck fifties but could not break the shackles and fell at crucial junctures.

