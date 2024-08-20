Paris Paralympics 2024: Satya Prakash named chef de mission of Indian contingent

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan was on Tuesday appointed as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.
Sangwan brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement.
As the CDM, he will lead India’s largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines.
“It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics,” Sangwan.
ALSO READ | Sumit Antil: Aim to win gold with a new world record at Paris Paralympics 2024
“Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes.
“We are confident that under his guidance as Chef de Mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024,” PCI President Devendra Jhajharia said.
