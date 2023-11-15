MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: India makes highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total

India went past its highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup first semifinal against New Zealand.
India's Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup first semifinal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer during the World Cup first semifinal against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP



Earlier, India’s 302 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal was the highest total for the men in blue in World Cup knockouts.

India also went past its best total against New Zealand in the World Cups. Its previous best was 274 in this edition at Dharamsala.

More to follow

