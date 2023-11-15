IND vs NZ: India makes highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total

India went past its highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier, India’s 302 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal was the highest total for the men in blue in World Cup knockouts.

India also went past its best total against New Zealand in the World Cups. Its previous best was 274 in this edition at Dharamsala.

More to follow