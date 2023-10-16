MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow

A first loss to Afghanistan in any format left England with only one win from its first three matches in the tournament and with little room for error in its remaining six group games.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 08:33 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Jos Buttler of England looks on following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Delhi, India.
Jos Buttler of England looks on following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Jos Buttler of England looks on following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/ Getty Images

England captain Jos Buttler said the defending champion must show its resolve and believe it can turn its faltering World Cup campaign around after a shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan on Sunday.

A first loss to Afghanistan in any format left England with only one win from its first three matches in the tournament and with little room for error in its remaining six group games.

RELATED | Win over England will encourage youngsters in Afghanistan to pick up cricket, says coach Trott

Afghanistan punished a slack bowling display to reach 284 all out before dismissing England for 215. Harry Brook was the only batsman to offer much resistance as he top-scored with 66.

“It’s a big setback obviously. Before the tournament starts you have a different idea of how the first three games would pan out,” said Buttler.

“We’ve got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief.

“There was a lot of excellent players in there and we haven’t played well enough today but we must keep that belief.”

He added: “It’s not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we’re going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward.”

A wayward first ball from Chris Woakes, which Buttler allowed through his grasp for five wides, was a sign of things to come for England.

Afghanistan put on an opening stand on 114 -- thanks in large part to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s swashbuckling 80 -- but slid to 190-6 before Ikram Alikhil’s 58 gave them a decent target to defend.

Tough fixtures still to come

England lost wickets regularly -- spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three apiece -- and its flickering hopes were all but extinguished when Brook departed to leave his team 169-8.

“I’m really disappointed. We’ve come here wanting to put in a really good performance. We got outplayed today. Afghanistan were fully deserving in their victory,” said Buttler.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of England’s Mark Wood during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of England’s Mark Wood during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of England’s Mark Wood during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

England play in-form South Africa next on Saturday in Mumbai. It also still has to face tournament favourites and hosts India, Pakistan and five-time champions Australia.

“I think everyone will be disappointed in the dressing room and sort of let that sink in,” said Buttler.

“But there’s a lot of guys who’ve been through lots in their career in there as well and guys who’ve come back from tough situations and shown a lot of character and resilience.

“And it’s a very tight-knit group, so we’ll get around each other and pick each other up and dust ourselves down and go again.”

Ben Stokes has yet to feature after sitting out the opening games with a hip injury, and Buttler gave little away about the health of England’s star batsman.

“He wasn’t fit for this game but we’ll see how he pulls up for the next one,” he said.

Buttler also spoke up in defence of Woakes, England’s Ashes hero who has struggled to find his rhythm with the new ball to start the tournament.

Woakes has taken just two wickets so far -- both in the win over Bangladesh -- and conceded 7.5 runs an over.

“He’s probably not performed as we know he can but he’s a class player, he’s been the leader of our attack for a very long time,” said Buttler.

“He’s performed extremely well over a long period of time and they’re the guys you want in your team and you keep backing them.”

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Afghanistan /

Jos Buttler /

Chris Woakes /

Harry Brook

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
    AFP
  2. Jordan Henderson remains committed to England despite Wembley boos
    Reuters
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Preview: A chance to unearth India’s next T20 star ahead of the IPL auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles
    AP
  5. ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
    AFP
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
    AFP
  2. Jordan Henderson remains committed to England despite Wembley boos
    Reuters
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Preview: A chance to unearth India’s next T20 star ahead of the IPL auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles
    AP
  5. ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment