IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by India batter in World Cups

Rahul broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who hit a century in 63 deliveries during India’s match against Afghanistan.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 17:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century.
India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: AFP

KL Rahul recorded the fastest century by an Indian batter in a World Cup, when he reached the milestone in 62 deliveries, against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023

He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who hit a century in 63 deliveries during India’s match against Afghanistan earlier in the 2023 World Cup.

Rahul hit 11 fours and four sixes on his way to a 64-ball 102 which guided India to its second-highest total (410/4) in a World Cup match. This was Rahul’s sixth ODI hundred.

The India No. 5 struck a 208-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer which was a record for highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups.

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

