IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by India batter in World Cups

KL Rahul recorded the fastest century by an Indian batter in a World Cup, when he reached the milestone in 62 deliveries, against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.
He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who hit a century in 63 deliveries during India’s match against Afghanistan earlier in the 2023 World Cup.
Rahul hit 11 fours and four sixes on his way to a 64-ball 102 which guided India to its second-highest total (410/4) in a World Cup match. This was Rahul’s sixth ODI hundred.
The India No. 5 struck a 208-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer which was a record for highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cups.
