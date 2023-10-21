ENG vs SA: Klaasen smashes sixth fastest ODI World Cup hundred

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen smashed a blistering 61-ball hundred against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Klaasen’s century is now the sixth fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup. His teammate Aiden Markram’s 49-ball century, which came against Sri Lanka earlier this month, is the fastest in the history of the tournament.

Markram, Kevin O’Brien, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan are the only players to have hit faster hundreds than Klaasen at the World Cup.

Batter Balls Team Opponent Year Venue Aiden Markram 49 South Africa Sri Lanka 2023 Delhi Kevin O'Brien 50 Ireland England 2011 Bengaluru Glenn Maxwell 51 Australia Sri Lanka 2015 Sydney AB de Villiers 52 South Africa West Indies 2015 Sydney Eoin Morgan 57 England Afghanistan 2019 Manchester Heinrich Klaasen 61 South Africa England 2023 Mumbai