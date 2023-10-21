ENG vs SA: Klaasen smashes sixth fastest ODI World Cup hundred

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen smashed a blistering 61-ball hundred against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Klaasen’s century is now the sixth fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup. His teammate Aiden Markram’s 49-ball century, which came against Sri Lanka earlier this month, is the fastest in the history of the tournament.
Markram, Kevin O’Brien, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan are the only players to have hit faster hundreds than Klaasen at the World Cup.
|Batter
|Balls
|Team
|Opponent
|Year
|Venue
|Aiden Markram
|49
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|2023
|Delhi
|Kevin O'Brien
|50
|Ireland
|England
|2011
|Bengaluru
|Glenn Maxwell
|51
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|2015
|Sydney
|AB de Villiers
|52
|South Africa
|West Indies
|2015
|Sydney
|Eoin Morgan
|57
|England
|Afghanistan
|2019
|Manchester
|Heinrich Klaasen
|61
|South Africa
|England
|2023
|Mumbai
