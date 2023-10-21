MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SA: Klaasen smashes sixth fastest ODI World Cup hundred

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen smashed a blistering 61-ball hundred against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 17:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa in action against England on Saturday.
Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa in action against England on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa in action against England on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen smashed a blistering 61-ball hundred against England in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Klaasen’s century is now the sixth fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup. His teammate Aiden Markram’s 49-ball century, which came against Sri Lanka earlier this month, is the fastest in the history of the tournament.

Markram, Kevin O’Brien, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan are the only players to have hit faster hundreds than Klaasen at the World Cup.

Batter Balls Team Opponent Year Venue
Aiden Markram 49 South Africa Sri Lanka 2023 Delhi
Kevin O'Brien 50 Ireland England 2011 Bengaluru
Glenn Maxwell 51 Australia Sri Lanka 2015 Sydney
AB de Villiers 52 South Africa West Indies 2015 Sydney
Eoin Morgan 57 England Afghanistan 2019 Manchester
Heinrich Klaasen 61 South Africa England 2023 Mumbai

