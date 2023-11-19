Labuschagne scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the India vs Australia final

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup during the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Labuschagne got to the 50-run mark with a four off his 99th ball. Indian batter KL Rahul had earlier set the mark with a 86-ball fifty.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram in Chennai was the slowest in the World Cup 2023.

Labuschagne put on a mammoth fourth-wicket partnership with opener Travis Head, who scored a hundred, to put Australia in control of the final.