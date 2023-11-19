MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Labuschagne scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the India vs Australia final

KL Rahul scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup during the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Labuschagne got to the 50-run mark with a four off his 99th ball. Indian batter KL Rahul had earlier set the mark with a 86-ball fifty.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram in Chennai was the slowest in the World Cup 2023.

Labuschagne put on a mammoth fourth-wicket partnership with opener Travis Head, who scored a hundred, to put Australia in control of the final.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

KL Rahul /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Labuschagne scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the India vs Australia final
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS 225/3 (40); Australia on cusp of 6th title
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big
    Team Sportstar
  4. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Labuschagne scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the India vs Australia final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Rahul breaks Dravid’s record for most wicketkeeper dismissals in single World Cup edition by Indian
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup Finals: What is the lowest total defended in a WC final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: India fails to hit a six between overs 11 and 40 for the first time in CWC23
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Labuschagne scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the India vs Australia final
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: AUS 225/3 (40); Australia on cusp of 6th title
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Men’s Hockey Championship: Tamil Nadu reaches quarters; Haryana, Odisha win big
    Team Sportstar
  4. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment