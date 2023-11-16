Lowest PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup: South Africa registers joint fourth-lowest total in first 10 overs

South Africa registered the fourth-lowest total in an opening PowerPlay in an ODI World Cup match, during its semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
The Proteas ended the first 10 overs at 18 for two, with the Australian bowlers, aided by some impressive ground fielding, keeping them quiet.
South Africa lost both its openers -- Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock -- during the period.
This is also South Africa’s lowest total in the first 10 overs in an ODI match. The Proteas’ previous low was 25/1 against the same opposition in September this year.
Here are the lowest opening PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup:
Lowest opening PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup
