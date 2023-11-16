MagazineBuy Print

Lowest PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup: South Africa registers joint fourth-lowest total in first 10 overs

South Africa registered the fourth-lowest total in an opening PowerPlay in an ODI World Cup match, during its semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 15:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock of South Africa makes his way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi final match between South Africa and Australia.
Quinton de Kock of South Africa makes his way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi final match between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock of South Africa makes his way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi final match between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa registered the fourth-lowest total in an opening PowerPlay in an ODI World Cup match, during its semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Proteas ended the first 10 overs at 18 for two, with the Australian bowlers, aided by some impressive ground fielding, keeping them quiet.

South Africa lost both its openers -- Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock -- during the period.

This is also South Africa’s lowest total in the first 10 overs in an ODI match. The Proteas’ previous low was 25/1 against the same opposition in September this year.

Here are the lowest opening PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup:

Lowest opening PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup
14/2 by Pakistan - against Zimbabwe (2015)
14/6 by Sri Lanka - against India (2023)
14/3 by Canada - against Zimbabwe (2011)
18/3 by West Indies - against Pakistan (2011)
18/2 by South Africa - against Australia (2023)
20/3 by Canada - against Sri Lanka (2011)

