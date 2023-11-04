ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to join Australia squad on November 5 before Afghanistan game

Australia batter Mitchell Marsh will return to India to join the squad before their ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on November 7.

Marsh had earlier left the camp indefinitely on November 2 and was Cameron Green replaced him in the match against England. “A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” the release had read.

Australia is third in the World Cup standings at the moment and will face Afghanistan and Bangladesh in its remaining league stage matches.

More to follow.