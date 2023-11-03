New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs PAK playing XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Saturday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (c&wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Shafique All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Iftikhar Ahmed Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult Team composition: NZ 6-5 PAK | Credits Left: 7.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman.

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.