New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads

NZ vs SA Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s players during a practice session.
South Africa’s players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand and South Africa will face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips (vc)
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tabraiz Shamsi
Team composition: NZ 6-5 SA | Credits Left: 8.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

