New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and South Africa will face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips (vc) Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tabraiz Shamsi Team composition: NZ 6-5 SA | Credits Left: 8.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams