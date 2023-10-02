New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss and Playing 11 update, match streaming info

Average scoring rates, winning form and match experience 24 months ahead of a World Cup have emerged as the primary factors that determine the ultimate winner of ODI cricket’s biggest prize. Read the full story here - Who will win ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand faces South Africa in an ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

NZ vs SA ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app and website on Monday, October 2.

FULL SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi