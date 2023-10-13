MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records

NZ vs BAN: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 07:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh team player Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session.
Bangladesh team player Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Bangladesh team player Mushfiqur Rahim during the practice session. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in its next ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand has beaten both England and Netherlands while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan before losing to England coming into this match.

NZ vs BAN H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 5
New Zealand - 5
Bangladesh - 0
Last result - New Zealand won by two wickets in 2019 in The Oval.
NZ vs BAN - List of results in World Cups
1999 - New Zealand won by six wickets in Chelmsford
2003 - New Zealand won by seven wickets in Kimberley
2007 - New Zealand won by nine wickets in North Sound
2015 - New Zealand won by three wickets in Hamilton
2019 - New Zealand won by two wickets in The Oval.

NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Mahmudullah 128* vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015

Martin Guptill 105 vs Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2015

Stephen Fleming 102* vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007

NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Scott Styris 4/43 vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007

Matt Henry 4/57 vs Bangladesh in The Oval in 2019

Shakib Al Hasan 4/55 vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
  3. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bello equalises for Venezuela; BRA 1-1 VEN update after 90 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  5. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup: Umpiring steals spotlight in Australia’s drubbing by South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
  3. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bello equalises for Venezuela; BRA 1-1 VEN update after 90 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  5. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment