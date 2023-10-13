New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in its next ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
New Zealand has beaten both England and Netherlands while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan before losing to England coming into this match.
NZ vs BAN H2H in WORLD CUP
NZ vs BAN - List of results in World Cups
NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Mahmudullah 128* vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015
Martin Guptill 105 vs Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2015
Stephen Fleming 102* vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007
NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Scott Styris 4/43 vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007
Matt Henry 4/57 vs Bangladesh in The Oval in 2019
Shakib Al Hasan 4/55 vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
- Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
- Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bello equalises for Venezuela; BRA 1-1 VEN update after 90 minutes
- Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
- Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE