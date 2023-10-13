NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in its next ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand has beaten both England and Netherlands while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan before losing to England coming into this match.

NZ vs BAN H2H in WORLD CUP Matches played - 5 New Zealand - 5 Bangladesh - 0 Last result - New Zealand won by two wickets in 2019 in The Oval.

NZ vs BAN - List of results in World Cups 1999 - New Zealand won by six wickets in Chelmsford 2003 - New Zealand won by seven wickets in Kimberley 2007 - New Zealand won by nine wickets in North Sound 2015 - New Zealand won by three wickets in Hamilton 2019 - New Zealand won by two wickets in The Oval.

NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Mahmudullah 128* vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015

Martin Guptill 105 vs Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2015

Stephen Fleming 102* vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007

NZ vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Scott Styris 4/43 vs Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007

Matt Henry 4/57 vs Bangladesh in The Oval in 2019

Shakib Al Hasan 4/55 vs New Zealand in Hamilton in 2015