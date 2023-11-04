MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in Bengaluru; what happens if match is washed out?

If Saturday’s match is washed out, Pakistan will be virtually eliminated from the semifinals race as it will only be able to get to a maximum of nine points, provided it wins its last league game against England.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 10:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Groundsmen cover the pitch ahead of the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Groundsmen cover the pitch ahead of the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Groundsmen cover the pitch ahead of the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

The race for the top four spots is intensifying as the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is coming to its business end. New Zealand will face Pakistan in a high-stakes league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

On match eve, after a spell of blistering afternoon sunshine, the heavens opened, and there were gusty winds. However, the weather has behaved on Saturday morning and chances of rain peak at just 56 percent at about 5:00 PM IST, according to AccuWeather.

The cloud cover has also reduced by a fair amount. It was around 73 percent ahead of the toss but the skies seem to have cleared up for now, with a cloud cover of just 47 percent.

However, the city’s weather is known to be unpredictable and both teams will hope the rains stay away, Pakistan more so than New Zealand.

If Saturday’s match is washed out, Pakistan will be virtually eliminated from the semifinals race as it will only be able to get to a maximum of nine points, provided it wins its last league game against England.

New Zealand, on eight points, will take its tally to nine with a game in hand - against Sri Lanka.

Australia and Afghanistan, both on eight points, are yet to play each other and one of them is bound to get to 10 points, unless their clash is abandoned.

India and South Africa are sitting pretty with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

