NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
Both New Zealand and South Africa are going well in the tournament. While the Kiwis are at the third place, the Proteas have won five games and are at second place.
NZ vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 71
New Zealand won: 25
South Africa won: 41
No Result: 5
Last result: New Zealand won by four wickets (Birmingham, 2019)
NZ vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (NZ) - 299/6 in 42.5 overs (Auckland, 2015)
Lowest score (NZ) - 112/10 in 32.2 overs (Wellington, 2017)
Highest score (SA) - 324/4 in 50 overs (Centurion, 2000)
Lowest score (SA) - 108/10 in 34.1 overs (Brabourne, 2006)
Highest individual score (NZ) - Martin Guptill - 180* (138) (Hamilton, 2017)
Highest individual score (SA) - Dave Callaghan 169* (143) (Centurion, 1994)
Best bowling figures (NZ) - Kyle Mills - 5/25 (Durban, 2007)
Best bowling figures (SA) - Makhaya Ntini - 5/31 (Melbourne, 2002)
MOST RUNS IN NZ vs SA ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|45
|1449
|40.25
|69.42
|111
|Stephen Fleming (NZ)
|40
|1280
|35.55
|70.40
|134*
|Gary Kirsten (SA)
|31
|1180
|43.70
|71.77
|103
MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|43
|48
|3.74
|27.31
|4/45
|Allan Donald (SA)
|25
|40
|4.04
|21.07
|4/43
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|45
|37
|4.84
|29.62
|3/23
