NZ vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

NZ vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the New Zealand vs South Africa match on Wednesday. 

Published : Nov 01, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips and Santner during the practice session.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips and Santner during the practice session. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips and Santner during the practice session. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Both New Zealand and South Africa are going well in the tournament. While the Kiwis are at the third place, the Proteas have won five games and are at second place.

NZ vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 71
New Zealand won: 25
South Africa won: 41
No Result: 5
Last result: New Zealand won by four wickets (Birmingham, 2019)
NZ vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (NZ) - 299/6 in 42.5 overs (Auckland, 2015)
Lowest score (NZ) - 112/10 in 32.2 overs (Wellington, 2017)
Highest score (SA) - 324/4 in 50 overs (Centurion, 2000)
Lowest score (SA) - 108/10 in 34.1 overs (Brabourne, 2006)
Highest individual score (NZ) - Martin Guptill - 180* (138) (Hamilton, 2017)
Highest individual score (SA) - Dave Callaghan 169* (143) (Centurion, 1994)
Best bowling figures (NZ) - Kyle Mills - 5/25 (Durban, 2007)
Best bowling figures (SA) - Makhaya Ntini - 5/31 (Melbourne, 2002)

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs SA ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Jacques Kallis (SA) 45 1449 40.25 69.42 111
Stephen Fleming (NZ) 40 1280 35.55 70.40 134*
Gary Kirsten (SA) 31 1180 43.70 71.77 103

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs SA ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shaun Pollock (SA) 43 48 3.74 27.31 4/45
Allan Donald (SA) 25 40 4.04 21.07 4/43
Jacques Kallis (SA) 45 37 4.84 29.62 3/23

