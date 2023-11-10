MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AFG vs SA: South Africa beats Afghanistan, maintains second place

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 10, 2023 21:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s batter Rassie van der Dussen in action.
South Africa’s batter Rassie van der Dussen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s batter Rassie van der Dussen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets to solidify its second spot in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 14 +1.261
3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861
4. New Zealand 9 5 4 10 +0.743
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 9 4 5 8 -0.336
7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885
8. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142
9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419
10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 10 after South Africa vs Afghanistan)

