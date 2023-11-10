ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AFG vs SA: South Africa beats Afghanistan, maintains second place

South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets to solidify its second spot in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India (Q)
|8
|8
|0
|16
|+2.456
|2. South Africa (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|14
|+1.261
|3. Australia(Q)
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+0.861
|4. New Zealand
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.743
|5. Pakistan
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.036
|6. Afghanistan
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.336
|7. England (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.885
|8. Bangladesh (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.142
|9. Sri Lanka (E)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.419
|10. Netherlands (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.635
(Updated on November 10 after South Africa vs Afghanistan)
