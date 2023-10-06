PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Babar Azam-led side will hope to get its campaign off to a winning start after losing both warm-up games since landing in India for the World Cup. Netherlands, on the other hand, will hope to compete and give Pakistan a fight. The Dutch were short of game time ahead of the tournament as both its warm-up games were affected by rain and they last played an ODI in early July - the World Cup Qualifiers final.

Pakistan’s bowling will be under the scanner after New Zealand chased down a 346-run target and Australia hammered 351 against it in the warm-up matches. With Pakistan likely to persist with Shabad Khan, despite his indifferent form, leg-spinner Usama Mir could get a look in ahead of a batter in the playing XI.

PAK vs NED PREDICTED XI PAKISTAN Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman/Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. NETHERLANDS Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt/Shariz Ahmad.

PAK vs NED DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPERS Mohammad Rizwan (vc) BATTERS Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel ALL-ROUNDERS Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Colin Ackermann, Iftikhar Ahmed BOWLERS Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Logan van Beek Team Composition: PAK 8:3 NED Credits Left: 10. 0

THE SQUADS PAKISTAN Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. NETHERLANDS Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PAK VS NED LIVE?

The ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.