Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
The Babar Azam-led side will hope to get its campaign off to a winning start after losing both warm-up games since landing in India for the World Cup. Netherlands, on the other hand, will hope to compete and give Pakistan a fight. The Dutch were short of game time ahead of the tournament as both its warm-up games were affected by rain and they last played an ODI in early July - the World Cup Qualifiers final.
Pakistan’s bowling will be under the scanner after New Zealand chased down a 346-run target and Australia hammered 351 against it in the warm-up matches. With Pakistan likely to persist with Shabad Khan, despite his indifferent form, leg-spinner Usama Mir could get a look in ahead of a batter in the playing XI.
PAK vs NED PREDICTED XI
PAKISTAN
NETHERLANDS
PAK vs NED DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
NETHERLANDS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PAK VS NED LIVE?
The ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
- ENG vs NZ: Conway smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut
- New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut against England
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final, BAN 91/8 (19): Bangladesh aims for decent finish; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
- India vs Nepal Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND beats NEP 61-17, advances to final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE