MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer intensely prepares for Aussie challenge during India’s training session

Indian fast bowlers Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Hardik Pandya challenged the batters with match simulation field settings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 19:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019.
K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu

For nearly 30 minutes, KL Rahul only practised sweeps, reverse sweeps and slog hits in the side nets, and Shreyas Iyer faced a barrage of short balls during India’s training session on Thursday ahead of the opening game against Australia here at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Taking throwdowns — twice within a gap of 15 minutes — Rahul only looked to play attacking shots, often forcing the bowlers to take evasive actions to avoid any scares.

For Iyer, the session was more focused on his ability to control short balls.

After a regular hit in the nets, he sat down for a 15-minute break and played with the dog who had casually entered the training area, before getting back to work on his pull and hook shots with Dravid using a racquet and a few tennis balls to simulate steep bounce.

READ MORE: ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record; England vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets

Post his second break, Iyer again padded up to face throwdown specialists Raghu (right-arm), Dayanand Garani (right-arm), and Nuwan Seneviratne (left-arm) for a quick hit before finally packing up.

The intensity was high among all the batters despite the torrid hot conditions during the afternoon training session, which lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.

R Ashwin was the first to enter the nets, and batted alongside Jasprit Bumrah for nearly 20 minutes, exchanging the position every five minutes. While the fast bowler focused more on timing the ball, facing the net bowlers, Ashwin looked to hit the ball hard right from the beginning.

The bowlers, on the other hand, were trying to preserve their energy and only had a short burst of full-intensity bowling. It seemed like the fast bowlers were trying to bowl the defensive hard lengths while operating with the semi-new Kookaburra ball.

READ MORE: If we beat India and not win the World Cup, it will be a failure, says Pakistan’s Agha Salman

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was constantly talking to the fast bowlers Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Hardik Pandya as they tried to challenge the batters with match simulation field settings. While Iyer was challenged with mid-on and mid-off up, Pandya, when he came into bat, was challenged with both long-on and long-off at the boundary.

Indian players were wearing a new orange-coloured training kit during the session which ended with Pandya having a hit along with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in adjacent nets.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

KL Rahul /

Shreyas Iyer /

Mohammad Shami /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Gold remains elusive as Ghosal denied fairytale ending after losing singles final
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer intensely prepares for Aussie challenge during India’s training session
    Sahil Mathur
  3. England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 145/1 (19); Ravindra, Conway fifties steer chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: India wins compound archery golds; Saurav, Antim win medals; Satwik-Chirag leads 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer intensely prepares for Aussie challenge during India’s training session
    Sahil Mathur
  2. PAK vs NED: Babar-Azam led Pakistan clear favourites in its World Cup opener against Netherlands
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit, Tendulkar lead with six centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia ready for WC challenge despite injuries, says captain Cummins
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Gold remains elusive as Ghosal denied fairytale ending after losing singles final
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer intensely prepares for Aussie challenge during India’s training session
    Sahil Mathur
  3. England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 145/1 (19); Ravindra, Conway fifties steer chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: India wins compound archery golds; Saurav, Antim win medals; Satwik-Chirag leads 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment