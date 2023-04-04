Videos

Chepauk Stadium and its dogs - furry pitch invaders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium over the years

IPL 2023: A dog invaded the pitch at the Chepauk Stadium during the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. This is not the first time matches in Chennai have had canine visitors.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 14:51 IST
04 April, 2023 14:51 IST

IPL 2023: A dog invaded the pitch at the Chepauk Stadium during the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. This is not the first time matches in Chennai have had canine visitors.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us