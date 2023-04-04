Chepauk Stadium and its dogs - furry pitch invaders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium over the years

IPL 2023: A dog invaded the pitch at the Chepauk Stadium during the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. This is not the first time matches in Chennai have had canine visitors.

IPL 2023: A dog invaded the pitch at the Chepauk Stadium during the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. This is not the first time matches in Chennai have had canine visitors.