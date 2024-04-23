MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan

The Milan derby witnessed three red cards in stoppage time, with Milan being reduced to nine men as tensions flared, with Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria getting their marching orders along with Inter’s Denzel Dumfries.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 08:05 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
| Video Credit: AFP

Inter Milan won its 20th Serie A title on Monday after a 2-1 win at AC Milan gave Simone Inzaghi’s side an unassailable lead in the standings.

A goal from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram in each half proved sufficient to secure Inter’s victory, with Fikayo Tomori scoring a late goal to reduce the deficit.

The match also witnessed three red cards in stoppage time, with Milan being reduced to nine men as tensions flared, with Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria getting their marching orders along with Inter’s Denzel Dumfries.

Inter, which has lost only once in the league this season, hold a 17-point advantage over second-placed Milan with five matches remaining.

The San Siro was packed with supporters from both clubs, with Inter fans displaying two stars to symbolise their impending 20th Scudetto, spelling out a message to their rivals: ‘Our destiny, your nightmare.’

ALSO READ | Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners

The match heated up in the opening minutes as both sides engaged in pushing and shouting following a late challenge on Inter’s Nicolo Barella. However, play resumed a few minutes later without any bookings.

After 18 minutes, the away fans erupted after Benjamin Pavard flicked a corner to a completely unmarked Acerbi, who had little trouble heading in the lead for Inter.

Four minutes after the break, Thuram doubled Inter’s lead by sending a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom-left corner.

Milan reignited the match 10 minutes before the time when a save from Inter keeper Yann Sommer rebounded off the post and fell into the path of Fikayo Tomori, who headed it home.

In stoppage time, tempers flared as a scuffle broke out between the players which resulted in Dumfries and Hernandez being shown red cards.

Yet another brawl ensued on the pitch minutes later, culminating in Milan’s Calabria receiving a red card for striking Inter’s Davide Frattesi.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

AC Milan /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Simone Inzaghi /

Marcus Thuram /

Fikayo Tomori /

Theo Hernandez /

Denzel Dumfries /

Nicolo Barella /

Benjamin Pavard /

Yann Sommer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 119/3 (14); Gaikwad nearing his century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season
    Team Sportstar
  4. NRAI refutes reports of shotgun shooter competing in national trials despite not meeting criteria
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Defensively compact Mumbai City looks to topple FC Goa at Fatorda
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: My role is to finish games regardless of batting position, says PBKS batter Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO - Mayank Yadav: Have always loved things which have speed; visualised my debut for last two years
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. VIDEO: Spain not a racist country, says Carvajal ahead of Brazil friendly
    AFP
  5. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Curran, Livingstone help Punjab Kings thrash Delhi Capitals
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 119/3 (14); Gaikwad nearing his century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan secures title in heated win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season
    Team Sportstar
  4. NRAI refutes reports of shotgun shooter competing in national trials despite not meeting criteria
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Defensively compact Mumbai City looks to topple FC Goa at Fatorda
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment