MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia ready for WC challenge despite injuries, says captain Cummins

Pat Cummins also mentioned how Australia is preparing for India’s spin attack in Chepauk, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, with the two teams playing in Chennai on October 8.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 16:25 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Australia, with Cummins as captain, will start its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against India on October 8, in Chennai.
Australia, with Cummins as captain, will start its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against India on October 8, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Australia, with Cummins as captain, will start its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against India on October 8, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he’s optimistic about his side’s performance in Indian conditions as the team tries to reclaim the ODI World Cup crown, adding to its record-breaking five titles.

“The preparations have been really good. We had five ODIs in South Africa, three against India, and the warm-up games. It feels like we’ve got plenty of game time coming into the World Cup,” Cummins said during a sponsored event on Thursday.

Cummins also touched upon whether playing an ODI series against the host and having players who have plenty of IPL experience negates India’s home advantage.

“Maybe a little bit. But it’s pretty similar for most teams. Almost all of us have played a lot of games here in India, either for the country or in the IPL. Playing at home with the crowd’s support and familiar pitches does have its advantages but these aren’t totally foreign conditions for us as well,” he added.

However, not everything is going right for the Aussies.

They will not have the services of Travis Head, ruled out with an injury for at least three weeks into the World Cup, leaving the side with a 14-man squad for the initial fixtures.

“Yeah, it’s not ideal. But we feel really confident with the 14 that we have. We know that Head can come back a little bit later in the tournament. And if anything happens, we can always sub in another guy.”

Cummins’ men will also have to tackle the absence of a second specialist spinner behind Adam Zampa, after replacing injured left-arm spinner Ashton Agar with Marnus Labuschagne. “It’s unfortunate that Ashton misses out. But we have the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell, and he is good enough to bowl 10 overs,” the 30-year-old remarked.

With injuries to take care of and a hectic schedule, Cummins said that his side is focused on managing the players’ workload during the World Cup

“There are nine round matches and we want to make sure we’re absolutely peaking for those games. So, our training sessions won’t be long. You’ll see some days off where the boys will just recover.”

When asked about Australia playing India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in its first four games in 12 days, Cummins said, “You’ve got to be on your game right from the start. There’s no easy way to win the tournament. We’re going to have to play them at some point, and we know that if we start off well with a couple of wins against these sides, it’s going to show that we are on the right track.”

Cummins also mentioned how Australia is preparing for India’s spin attack in Chepauk, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, with the two teams playing in Chennai on October 8. “It starts with the training. You will see the guys play a lot of spin. Our batters have faced these bowlers before, and everyone will have their own plans.”

“Dew will also play a part. I think it depends on each venue. It’s a bit more prominent in T20s because there you start the second innings when it’s already dewy and the ball gets wet while it’s still hard.”

“We are really confident coming into the India match. We had a good win in our third ODI, playing a side that is probably a bit closer to our strongest XI,” he added.

Cummins also praised David Warner (left), who will be, most likely, donning the Australia colours for the final time in a World Cup.
Cummins also praised David Warner (left), who will be, most likely, donning the Australia colours for the final time in a World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Cummins also praised David Warner (left), who will be, most likely, donning the Australia colours for the final time in a World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On a personal note, Cummins also talked about the new perspectives he can bring as a ‘rare’ bowling captain. “The benefit is that we have a better feel of what’s going on out there on the field as we have to bowl the overs while setting the field for the other bowlers.”

He added an ode to David Warner, who will be, most likely, donning the Australia colours for the final time in a World Cup.

“David’s been fantastic the last month, particularly in white-ball cricket. Not only has he scored plenty of runs, but he’s really aggressive, taking the game on. I’m expecting great things from Davy. He is Mr Consistent and I’m loving the way he is going about his business.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG 191/5 (34); Henry gets Buttler to give NZ breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia ready for WC challenge despite injuries, says captain Cummins
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Ghosal loses wins silver; Dipika-Harinder clinch gold in mixed doubles - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Controversy: One MCC member expelled and two others get long bans after clashing with Australia players
    AP
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kolkata derby rescheduled in ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia ready for WC challenge despite injuries, says captain Cummins
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule PDF: Full list of games, venues, dates, match time
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NZ Toss Update, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Latham wins toss, New Zealand to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG 191/5 (34); Henry gets Buttler to give NZ breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: What is India’s win percentage against each team?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG 191/5 (34); Henry gets Buttler to give NZ breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia ready for WC challenge despite injuries, says captain Cummins
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Ghosal loses wins silver; Dipika-Harinder clinch gold in mixed doubles - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Controversy: One MCC member expelled and two others get long bans after clashing with Australia players
    AP
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kolkata derby rescheduled in ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment