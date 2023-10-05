ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record; England vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets

England and New Zealand will face off in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The two teams had clashed in an epic final at the World Cup in 2019, which England clinched by the barest of margins, winning the title on the contentious boundary countback rule.

England and New Zealand also locked horns in a four-match ODI series last month, which the former won 3-1.

Interestingly, the burgeoning rivalry between the two teams is poised on a razor’s edge as both England and New Zealand have won 44 matches each in the overall head-to-head record.

ENG VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 95 England won: 44 New Zealand won: 44 Tied: 3 No Result: 4 Last result: England won by 100 runs (Lord’s; Sep. 2023) Last five results: ENG won - 3; NZ won - 1; Tied - 1

England’s highest total against the Kiwis, which came back in 2015, marked the first time it breached the 400-run mark in One-Day International cricket. Since then, England has gone past the 400-run mark four times, which includes a 498 for four against Netherlands in June 2022 - the highest team total ever in the format.

ENG VS NZ - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs NZ: 408/9 (50) - ENG won by 210 runs (2015) ENG (lowest score) vs NZ: 89 (37.2) - ENG lost by 155 runs (2002) NZ (highest score) vs ENG: 398/5 (50) - NZ won by 13 runs (2015) NZ (lowest score) vs ENG: 134 (42.1) - NZ lost by 54 runs (1984) ENG (highest individual score) vs NZ: Ben Stokes 182 (124) ENG (best bowling figures) vs NZ: Vic Marks 5/20 (10) NZ (highest individual score) vs ENG: Martin Guptill 189* (155) NZ (best bowling figures) vs ENG: Tim Southee 7/33 (9)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS NZ ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ross Taylor (NZ) 35 1424 49.10 83.27 181* Brendon McCullum (NZ) 32 993 36.77 117.93 80* Kane Williamson (NZ) 20 983 54.61 86.53 118

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS NZ ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Tim Southee (NZ) 24 40 5.98 30.50 7/33 Richard Hadlee (NZ) 23 34 3.52 23.52 5/32 James Anderson (ENG) 23 33 5.28 29.81 5/34