PBKS vs RR IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Punjab Kings faces Rajasthan Royals in Match 27 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur

Published : Apr 13, 2024 08:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the side’s match against Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the side’s match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the side's match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

After narrowly missing out on victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last match, Punjab Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur hoping to pull off its third win of the season.

Rajasthan lost its previous match to Gujarat Titans, its first reverse of the season, and would want to return to winning ways.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 13, 2024.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match on April 13?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

