ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament

Defending champion England heads into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the oldest team in the tournament, with an average age of 31.81 years. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be the youngest side at the quadrennial showpiece, at just 24.97. Host India is the third oldest team at the event, after England and Australia.

At 18 years and 273 days, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad is the youngest in the World Cup, while Netherlands’ Wesley Barresi is the oldest, at 39 years and 153 days.

Here is a look at the average age of all 10 participating teams, from the oldest to the youngest:

10. ENGLAND (31.81 YEARS)

The Jos Buttler-led side will have to contend with the significantly ageing squad in its bid to retain the title. All-rounder Moeen Ali is the oldest member in the 15-member squad, at 36 years and 107 days, while Harry Brook is the youngest, aged only 24 years, 223 days.

Moeen Ali and Harry Brook. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

9. AUSTRALIA (31.73 YEARS)

The five-time champion side is just a shade younger than its most fierce rival in the game. Leading the senior brigade in the squad is David Warner (36 years and 341 days), while Cameron Green, at 24 years and 122 days, is the youngest in the squad.

David Warner and Cameron Green. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/ AFP

8. INDIA (31.24 YEARS)

Host and two-time champion India is not far away on the seniority list and Ravichandran Ashwin, an eleventh-hour inclusion in the squad, is the oldest member of the squad, at 37 years and 16 days. Captain Rohit Sharma is second on that list, at 36 years and 156 days, while his opening partner Shubman Gill is on the other side of the spectrum and the youngest in the team, at 24 years and 25 days.

R. Ashwin and Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/ AFP

7. NEW ZEALAND (31.23 YEARS)

The Kiwis are approximately just 69 days younger than the Indian team. Tim Southee, aged 34 years and 296 days is the senior-most member of the squad with his new-ball partner Trent Boult (34 years and 73 days) in tow. Rachin Ravindra is the youngest player in the New Zealand side, aged just 23 years and 319 days.

Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

6. SOUTH AFRICA (30.35 YEARS)

The Proteas have a blend of youth and experience in the squad and are closest to the average age of all the players in the tournament, which is approximately 29.39 years. Rassie van der Dussen, at 34 years and 238 days, is the oldest member of the team while pacer Gerald Coetzee, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on October 2, is the youngest.

Rassie van der Dussen and Gerald Coetzee. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/ AFP

5. NETHERLANDS (28.87 YEARS)

The Dutch squad boasts of the oldest player in the tournament, Barresi, even as it has three players who are yet to turn 21. Aryan Dutt, at 20 years and 144 days, is the youngest of them, followed by Shariz Ahmad (20 years and 165 days) and Vikramjit Singh (20 years and 267 days).

Wesley Barresi in 2011 and Aryan Dutt (now). | Photo Credit: PTI/ SHAYAN ACHARYA

4. PAKISTAN (28.22 YEARS)

The Babar Azam-led side is the fourth youngest in the tournament and has only three players - Fakhar Zaman (33 years and 176 days), Iftikhar Ahmed (33 years and 30 days) and Mohammad Rizwan (31 years and 124 days) - over the age of 30. Pacer Mohammad Wasim, at 22 years and 39 days, is the youngest member of the team.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Wasim. | Photo Credit: AFP

3. BANGLADESH (27.83 YEARS)

The Tigers have a core that is formed by captain Shakib Al Hasan (36 years and 193 days) and Mushfiqur Rahim (36 years an 147 days), who will feature in their fourth ODI World Cup, as well as Mahmudullah, who is the oldest player in the side, at 37 years and 241 days. Their experience is complemented by the youthful exuberance of the pace department, which has the youngest member of the squad, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (20 years and 348 days) in its ranks.

Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. | Photo Credit: AFP/ AP

2. SRI LANKA (27.66 YEARS)

The Lankans head into the World Cup with the second youngest squad in the tournament. Leading the young brigade are Dunith Wellalage (20 years and 267 days) and Matheesha Pathirana (20 years and 289 days), who will form the crux of the bowling department. Dimuth Karunaratne, on the other hand, is the senior-most member of the team, at 35 years and 165 days, followed by Kusal Perera (33 years and 47 days).

Dimuth Karunaratne and Dunith Wellalage. | Photo Credit: AFP

1. AFGHANISTAN (24.97 YEARS)

The Afghans form the youngest side in the World Cup by a distance. They are almost seven years younger, on average, than the English, and also have the youngest player in the tournament, Noor (18 years and 273 days), in their ranks. Barring Mohammad Nabi, at 38 years and 275 days, all players are below the age of 31.

Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad. | Photo Credit: AP/ THE HINDU

(All player ages are updated till October 3, 2023)