Watch- Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2023: People in India love their team but they love their cricket too

Rohit Sharma says the people of India love cricket as much as they love their team and expects a cracking World Cup in the country over the next few weeks.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 09:09 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma
India captain Rohit Sharma
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma

| Video Credit: ICC

Across the next 45 days, 48 matches will take place across 10 world class venues. Beginning with a repeat of the 2019 Final, as England take on New Zealand in the tournament’s opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

“Every leader sitting here wants to achieve something special for their country. The 50-over World Cup is something I’ve dreamt of (winning), as will be the case for everyone else here.,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

“People in India love their cricket as much as they love their team. The stadiums in India are going to be jam packed and it’s going to be a great tournament,” he added.

Speaking of the pressures of a home World Cup, Rohit said: “It’s quite exciting. At the same time, yes, you mentioned about pressure. But all these guys are quite used to going through that pressure, whether it’s playing in India or away from India. Pressure is something that is not going to leave a sportsman. As long as you play the sport, the pressure is always going to be there.”

The last three editions of the 50-over World Cup have been won by the hosting nation, but Rohit is not giving that much thought.

“Not thinking too much about it honestly. It has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup. But all I can say is we’re going to try our best, give our best, and enjoy the tournament. That’s all I can say at this point in time, because it’s a pretty long tournament, and I do understand that you can’t get too far ahead of yourself so it’s important for us that we try and focus on one job at a time and then move on from there,” he added.

  Watch- Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2023: People in India love their team but they love their cricket too
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  F1: Verstappen poised for third title with rare Saturday title triumph
AFP
    AFP
  India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND confirms top spot in group A after beating TPE 50-27
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: Women's compound archery final underway; PV Sindhu suffers quarterfinal exit; Streaming info
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023: Unfazed Neeraj Chopra restarts global conquest with gold at Hangzhou
Aashin Prasad
    Aashin Prasad
Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
  1. Watch- Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2023: People in India love their team but they love their cricket too
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: Gazan recycles tyres to help maintain local football pitch
    AFP
  3. Tejaswin Shankar: Paris Olympics might be my last as a high jumper
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Video: Kashmir cricket bat industry issues SOS call to the government
    AFP
  5. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
