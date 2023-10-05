Watch- Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2023: People in India love their team but they love their cricket too

Across the next 45 days, 48 matches will take place across 10 world class venues. Beginning with a repeat of the 2019 Final, as England take on New Zealand in the tournament’s opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

“Every leader sitting here wants to achieve something special for their country. The 50-over World Cup is something I’ve dreamt of (winning), as will be the case for everyone else here.,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

“People in India love their cricket as much as they love their team. The stadiums in India are going to be jam packed and it’s going to be a great tournament,” he added.

Speaking of the pressures of a home World Cup, Rohit said: “It’s quite exciting. At the same time, yes, you mentioned about pressure. But all these guys are quite used to going through that pressure, whether it’s playing in India or away from India. Pressure is something that is not going to leave a sportsman. As long as you play the sport, the pressure is always going to be there.”

The last three editions of the 50-over World Cup have been won by the hosting nation, but Rohit is not giving that much thought.

“Not thinking too much about it honestly. It has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup. But all I can say is we’re going to try our best, give our best, and enjoy the tournament. That’s all I can say at this point in time, because it’s a pretty long tournament, and I do understand that you can’t get too far ahead of yourself so it’s important for us that we try and focus on one job at a time and then move on from there,” he added.