MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match today?

PAK vs NED LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 06, 2023 08:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan faces Netherlands in its first ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad.
Pakistan faces Netherlands in its first ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan faces Netherlands in its first ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will PAK vs NED World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 6.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

What time will PAK vs NED World Cup match begin?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs NED World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ
PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NED World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs NED World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women’s Team qualify for semifinal; Bangladesh in trouble vs India in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final: BAN finishes at 96/9 in 20 overs; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ: Conway smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Keeping it simple’ key to win World Cup opener against England says centurion Rachin Ravindra
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Warm-up, football, fielding drills - Australia prepares for ODI World Cup opener against India
    Sahil Mathur
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand tournament opener sees lukewarm response in Ahmedabad
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women’s Team qualify for semifinal; Bangladesh in trouble vs India in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final: BAN finishes at 96/9 in 20 overs; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ: Conway smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment