Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match today?

Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will PAK vs NED World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 6.

What time will PAK vs NED World Cup match begin?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs NED World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NED World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs NED World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.