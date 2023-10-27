PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

A high-flying South Africa will take on struggling Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa ODI World Cup updates

PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 82 Pakistan won: 30 South Africa won: 51 No Result: 1 Last result: Pakistan won by 28 runs (Centurion 2021)

PAK vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS PAK (highest score) vs SA: 351/4 in 50 overs (Durban 2007) - Pakistan won by 141 runs PAK (lowest score) vs SA: 89 in 25 overs (Mohali 2006) - South Africa won by 124 runs SA (highest score) vs PAK: 392/6 in 50 overs (Centurion 2007) - South Africa won by 164 runs SA (lowest score) vs PAK: 101 in 26.5 overs (Sharjah 2000) - Pakistan won by 67 runs PAK (highest individual score) vs SA: Fakhar Zaman 193 (155) (Johanessburg 2021) PAK (best bowling) vs SA: Wasim Akram 5/16 (6.1) (East London 1993) SA (highest individual score) vs PAK: AB de Villiers 128 (108) (Johannesburg 2013) SA (best bowling) vs PAK: Dale Steyn 6/29 (9) (Gqebehra 2013)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest AB de Villiers (SA) 32 1423 59.29 91.33 128 Jacques Kallis (SA) 42 1273 42.43 68.95 109* Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 34 1116 34.87 72.51 117

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SA ODIS