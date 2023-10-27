MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

PAK vs SA head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai on Friday

Published : Oct 27, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

A high-flying South Africa will take on struggling Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa ODI World Cup updates

PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 82
Pakistan won: 30
South Africa won: 51
No Result: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by 28 runs (Centurion 2021)
PAK vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
PAK (highest score) vs SA: 351/4 in 50 overs (Durban 2007) - Pakistan won by 141 runs
PAK (lowest score) vs SA: 89 in 25 overs (Mohali 2006) - South Africa won by 124 runs
SA (highest score) vs PAK: 392/6 in 50 overs (Centurion 2007) - South Africa won by 164 runs
SA (lowest score) vs PAK: 101 in 26.5 overs (Sharjah 2000) - Pakistan won by 67 runs
PAK (highest individual score) vs SA: Fakhar Zaman 193 (155) (Johanessburg 2021)
PAK (best bowling) vs SA: Wasim Akram 5/16 (6.1) (East London 1993)
SA (highest individual score) vs PAK: AB de Villiers 128 (108) (Johannesburg 2013)
SA (best bowling) vs PAK: Dale Steyn 6/29 (9) (Gqebehra 2013)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
AB de Villiers (SA) 32 1423 59.29 91.33 128
Jacques Kallis (SA) 42 1273 42.43 68.95 109*
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 34 1116 34.87 72.51 117

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SA ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Waqar Younis (PAK) 32 58 4.96 24.89 5/25
Makhaya Ntini (SA) 25 49 4.85 20.24 5/21
Shaun Pollock (SA) 36 49 3.67 25.14 5/23

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Pakistan /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs South Africa Live score, World Cup 2023: Toss, match updates; predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James leads Los Angeles to win in duel with Kevin Durant after five years
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: England underestimated us, says Sri Lankan spinner Theekshana
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs South Africa Live score, World Cup 2023: Toss, match updates; predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James leads Los Angeles to win in duel with Kevin Durant after five years
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment