PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

A high-flying South Africa will take on struggling Pakistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 82
Pakistan won: 30
South Africa won: 51
No Result: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by 28 runs (Centurion 2021)
PAK vs SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
PAK (highest score) vs SA: 351/4 in 50 overs (Durban 2007) - Pakistan won by 141 runs
PAK (lowest score) vs SA: 89 in 25 overs (Mohali 2006) - South Africa won by 124 runs
SA (highest score) vs PAK: 392/6 in 50 overs (Centurion 2007) - South Africa won by 164 runs
SA (lowest score) vs PAK: 101 in 26.5 overs (Sharjah 2000) - Pakistan won by 67 runs
PAK (highest individual score) vs SA: Fakhar Zaman 193 (155) (Johanessburg 2021)
PAK (best bowling) vs SA: Wasim Akram 5/16 (6.1) (East London 1993)
SA (highest individual score) vs PAK: AB de Villiers 128 (108) (Johannesburg 2013)
SA (best bowling) vs PAK: Dale Steyn 6/29 (9) (Gqebehra 2013)
MOST RUNS IN PAK vs SA ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|32
|1423
|59.29
|91.33
|128
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|42
|1273
|42.43
|68.95
|109*
|Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|34
|1116
|34.87
|72.51
|117
MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|32
|58
|4.96
|24.89
|5/25
|Makhaya Ntini (SA)
|25
|49
|4.85
|20.24
|5/21
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|36
|49
|3.67
|25.14
|5/23
