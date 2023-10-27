Pakistan vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA wins a thriller, beats PAK by one wicket

- October 27, 2023 22:41South Africa go top of the points table
- October 27, 2023 22:31SA 271/9 in 47.2 overs
Mohammad Nawaz to bowl. Shamsi takes a single on the first ball. Four more needed now. FOURRR!! Maharaj places the ball past short fine leg and it races away to the boundary! What a brilliant match. South Africa is home.
- October 27, 2023 22:25SA 266/9 in 47 overs
Wasim for his last over now. Wide down the leg. Seven runs needed now. Maharaj tries to slash an outside off delivery and gets beaten. Maharaj punches it towards deep extra covers and takes a single. Shamsi somehow defends it. Shamsi cuts it down to deep third and gets a single. Maharaj defends. Another defence - somehow.
- October 27, 2023 22:16WSA 263/9 in 46 overs
Rauf to Ngidi. Tries to bounce him and he survives. Ngidi tries to put a bat on the outside off delivery but gets beaten. OUTT!!! WHAT A BRILLIANT CATCH BY RAUF HIMSELF! Ngidi gets a leading edge and Rauf in follow through dives in front and takes a one handed catch.
South Africa still needs 11 runs to win.
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man. Another leading edge that goes past point and the batters take a double. Drifting down the leg and umpire calls it wide. Eight more to win. Shamsi defends. Is hit on the pads but umpire says not out. Pakistan reviews. Umpire’s call on wickets and Shamsi survives!!!
- October 27, 2023 22:09PAK 260/8 in 45 overs
South Africa needs 15 runs to win from 36 balls.
Wasim to bowl. Some discussions with Babar over his fitness since he has been cramping for a while. A single on the first ball. Another single on the second ball. South Africa might be closing this game here. Ngidi ALMOST chops the ball onto the stumps. A single on the next ball. Wide ball - going down the leg.
- October 27, 2023 22:03SA 256/8 in 44 overs
Afridi for his last over now. Attempts a bouncer and is called wide going down the leg. Ngidi plays a late cut just past the first slip and takes a single. Outside off and Maharaj is happy to leave it. Maharaj is doing well to defend whatever is coming his way.
- October 27, 2023 22:01SA 254/8 in 43 overs
Usama Mir for his eighth over. Maharaj is happy to defend. Three runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 21:52WPAK 251/8 in 42 overs
OUT!! Afridi strikes and Coetzee is gone. Edges it straight to the keeper. Pakistan players are jumping and celebrating.
Lungi Ngidi is the new batter in. Terrific bowling this. Miscommunication but safely takes a single in the end. Wasim is once again lying on the ground. Cramps again. Every balls seems like a wicket now. The intensity is high in the Pakistan camp.
- October 27, 2023 21:46WSA 250/7 in 41 overs
Usama Mir is back. OUT! Markram is gone!!! Goes for a slog, gets a leading edge and is caught at point. Pakistan very much in game now.
Markram c Babar Azam b Usama Mir 91(93)
Keshav Maharaj is the new man in. Terrific over for Pakistan.
- October 27, 2023 21:43SA 249/6 in 40 overs
Afridi bowls a slower ball and Coetzee almost chips it to point but it falls just past the fielder. A quick run and almost a run out! Markram was gone had it hit the stumps. Markram drives and takes a double.
- October 27, 2023 21:35SA 243/6 in 39 overs
Rauf. Two singles on the first two balls. A double on the third ball now. Excellent fielding at the deep third by Shaheen Afridi as he cuts down a boundary. Six runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 21:31SA 237/6 in 38 overs
South Africa needs 36 from 78 balls.
Wasim continues. A good over. Not allowing freebies. Can he finish it well? Yes he can. Just two runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 21:24WSA 235/6 in 37 overs
Rauf is back. Jansen gets a four behind the keeper and follows it up with a massive SIX over the bowler’s head. Slow ball, slashes it straight to point and Babar Azam takes a good catch.
Marco Jansen c Babar Azam b Haris Rauf 20(14)
- October 27, 2023 21:184SA 224/5 in 36 overs
Wasim comes in for his sixth over. Quick off the pitch, Markram goes for a slash, gets beaten. Pakistanis discuss and take a last minute review. No spike and review wasted. Back of the length and Markram hits it straight over the bowler’s head and it goes for four. A touch fuller and Jansen hits it straight past the fielder at mid-on for another boundary.
- October 27, 2023 21:13SA 214/5 in 35 overs
Usama Mir is back. Jansen plays a reverse sweep which goes just past short third. Good effort by the fielder to stop the boundary. Six runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 21:06WSA 208/5 in 34 overs
OUT!!! Miller is gone. Afridi edges it straight to the keeper and Pakistan is celebrating. Umpires have reviewed to check for a clean catch. Looks like a clean catch and Miller has to go. Five down South Africa and Pakistan will feel it is back in the game.
Jansen comes in at number seven. Afridi has been testing Jansen here. He gets a single on the fourth ball. Two runs and a wicket in that over.
- October 27, 2023 21:014SA 206/4 in 33 overs
Rauf continues. Markram cuts the length ball past point fielder for four. Seven runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:52SA 199/4 in 32 overs
Afridi continues. Almost a run out! Markram-Miller sneak in a quick single. An attempted direct hit at the strikers’ end and Markram would’ve been gone. Now Wasim Jr. is on the ground. Likely to be a cramp. He’s being attended by the physio. Simultaneously, Markram too just got a quick massage from SA’s physio during the brief break. Five runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:48SA 194/4 in 31 overs
Haris Rauf comes back into the attack. Slower delivery and Markram almost chips it to mid-off. Falls just short of the fielder. Another three-run over comes to an end.
- October 27, 2023 20:41SA 191/4 in 30 overs
South Africa needs 83 runs from 126 balls.
Shaheen Afridi is into the attack now. A good tight over. Just three runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:346SA 188/4 in 29 overs
Iftikhar into the attack now. Now Markram gets one in the slot and he beautifully hits it over long-off for a SIX. Eight runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:294PAK 180/4 in 28 overs
Wasim for his sixth. Comes round the wicket to Miller, induces a thick outside edge that goes wide off the keeper and goes for four. Now there was a slip, Miller again slashes hard and the ball goes just above the slip for four.
- October 27, 2023 20:246SA 168/4 in 27 overs
Usama continues. SHOTTT! Miller slog sweeps into the Marina! Slot ball, a gift for the left hander as he hits it over midwicket fielder for a maximum. Seven runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:214SA 161/4 in 26 overs
Wasim continues. Markram is going strong but Wasim has been bowling well so far. Short and Markram smacks it over mid-on and ends the over with a four!
- October 27, 2023 20:164SA 154/4 in 25 overs
Mir to Markram, picks a single to deep cover. Miller picks a leg bye to fine leg. Markram drives to long off for one. One more single for Miller and that is 150 for South Africa. FOUR! Off Markram’s outside edge. Mir is looking on in disbelief. He deceives with his flight. Markram is lured in goes for a drive but gets an edge and yet again beats the infield.
- October 27, 2023 20:14SA 146/4 in 24 overs
Wasim to Markram, one leg bye on the second delivery. A lethal bouncer! Wasim with a rocket bouncer. It flies past Miller who backs out of his shot at the last second. Another one. Wasim is putting in a lot of effort to bang it into the pitch. Rizwan catches the ball over his head and is convinced there is an edge. Babar decides against going for a review. Just one run off the over.
- October 27, 2023 20:106SA 145/4 in 23 overs
Usama Mir to continue. Markrram is beaten by spin on the first delivery. CHANCE! Markram drives away from his body and gets a toe end. The point fielder is in the hunt for a fraction of a second but the ball flies over him. Two runs taken. Drives to long off next for a single. SIX! THAT’S MASSIVE. Miller slogs an over-pitched delivery into the crowd.
- October 27, 2023 20:08Match Equation
South Africa needs 128 runs from 168 deliveries.
- October 27, 2023 20:05CSA 136/4 in 22 overs
Mohammad Wasim Jr to Klaasen. CHANCE! Klaasen tries to slash at the second delivery. The inside edge hits his pad but the batters decide to go for a single. Wasim runs up to the ball and unleashes a throw at the non-striker’s end. Klaasen had to dive to get in home. Markram gets a single on the next delivery. WICKET! It’s the big fish Klaasen. A pull shot gone wrong and Mir takes the catch at third man.
Heinrich Klaasen c Mir b Wasim 12 (10)
- October 27, 2023 19:596SA 134/3 in 21 overs
Mir to Klaasen. SIX! A full toss for Klaasen and he packs into the stands. Klaasen cuts the third delivery past point for two runs. A drive to long off for a single on the fourth. Two dot deliveries for Markram.
- October 27, 2023 19:55SA 125/3 in 20 overs
Nawaz to continue. Just four runs in the over. Nawaz continues with his tight line and lengths.
- October 27, 2023 19:50SA 121/3 in 19 overs
Usama Mir into the attack. He’s done the job. Rassie is leg before! He was going for a clip off his back foot, misses it and the ball hits him on the front foot. The batter has asked for a review. The ball tracker shows umpire’s call and that is enough to uphold the onfield decision. A vital breakthrough for Pakistan.
Rassie van der Dussen lbw b Usama Mir 21 (39)
Heinrich Klaasen in to bat now. Defends the first delivery. Three runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 19:48Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan
- October 27, 2023 19:4550SA 118/2 in 18 overs
Nawaz to continue. Markram goes for an expansive drive but ends up slicing it. Goes safely over the infield for one run. That’s 50 partnership between Markram and van der Dussen. Just three singles in the over.
- October 27, 2023 19:40SA 115/2 in 17 overs
Rauf to Markram. He misses a pull shot on the first delivery. Rizwan hits the stumps while returning the ball back and cheekily appeals for a run out. Markram sees the funny side to it too. Five runs from the over, all are run between the wickets.
- October 27, 2023 19:37SA 110/2 in 16 overs
Nawaz to Markram, one run with a push to long on. Rassie flicks to square leg and runs one. Markram drives to long off for another single. Just three from it.
- October 27, 2023 19:36SA 107/2 in 15 overs
Five runs from Haris Rauf’s next over.
Pakistan confirms that Shadab Khan will not take any further part in the match. He has been replaced by Usama Mir.
- October 27, 2023 19:256SA 102/2 in 14 overs
Nawaz back for his third over. Markram takes a single to long on. Rassie stays in his crease and punches down the ground for one run. SIX! Markram uses the crease, goes on his back foot and pulls it over mid wicket. That’s the 100 for South Africa. Drives the last delivery to deep cover for one.
- October 27, 2023 19:216SA 93/2 in 13 overs
Rauf to continue. Rassie flicks to mid wicket to get a single. SIX! That’s one for the photographers! Markram gets a bouncer. He jumps up and upper cuts over third man. Drives to deep cover on the final delivery for one run.
- October 27, 2023 19:16SA 85/2 in 12 overs
Wasim Jr to Rassie. Starts the over with a dot. Cuts the second to deep cover for one run. FOUR! Markram goes for a pull. He was aiming for mid wicket but it goes over mid on. Gets him four runs still. The next is punched through covers for two. FOUR more! Markram slaps a wide delivery and it races to the fence.
- October 27, 2023 19:09SA 74/2 in 11 overs
Rauf to Rassie, one run with a punch to third man. Markram gets a soft push to mid wicket and rushes through for a single. BANG! The third delivery rams straight into Rassie’s helmet and goes to third man. It came in at 150 clicks. The batter will go through a concussion test. He is good to continue.
FOUR! What a shot! Markram gets in line, goes down on one knee and drives it through covers. A bouncer whizzes past Markram head. A stare from Rauf to end the over.
- October 27, 2023 19:03CSA 67/2 in 10 overs
Mohammad Wasim Jr to Rassie, defends to point. Cuts the second but cannot beat point. Rassie punches the third straight to covers. One run off the fourth. The intent is to slash hard again but the point fielder get his hand to it and saves the boundary. WICKET! Bavuma is gone! A short delivery which rushes onto Bavuma. The ball comes off the splice and Saud Shakeel grabs the catch.
Temba Bavuma c Shakeel b Wasim 28 (27)
Aiden Markram defends the first ball at the crease.
- October 27, 2023 18:57SA 66/1 in 9 overs
Haris Rauf for the first time today. Rassie picks up a single off the first delivery. There is a direct hit from mid on but he is home well in time. SIX! Bavuma, you beauty! Absolutely packs this short delivery with a pull shot. It lands straight on the rope to fetch him six runs. A single off the next ball. Rassie slashes at a delivery outside off but misses. The final delivery takes an edge and rolls to third man, one run.
- October 27, 2023 18:534SA 57/1 in 8 overs
Shaheen to Rassie, one run with a push between mid wicket and mid on. Bavuma drives but cannot beat the fielder at point. Shaheen rolls his fingers on the fifth one. Bavuma is going for a drive, fails to read it and gets beaten. FOUR! Lofted over covers and its just about get to the rope.
- October 27, 2023 18:494SA 52/1 in 7 overs
Nawaz to Rassie, one run with a flick to square leg. FOUR! A delicate sweep to guide the ball fine and find the fence. Beats the man in the circle. Four more! Walks out to get to the pitch of the delivery. Lofts it inside out. FOUR more! Rolls his wrists to beat the mid on fielder. It’s fifty for South Africa too.
- October 27, 2023 18:45SA 39/1 in 6 overs
Shaheen to Rassie. The batter goes for a punch but gets an inside edge, one run taken. That is the only run of the over. Shaheen with a neat little recovery after the early onslaught from de Kock.
- October 27, 2023 18:40SA 38/1 in 5 overs
Mohammad Nawaz into the attack now. Rassie on strike. Rassie swipes a back-of-a-length delivery wide of mid on but Salman Agha makes a diving save to keep the shot to just one run. Bavuma pokes to mid on and sets off for a single. The throw from Agha hits Nawaz and Rizwan, who wanted a throw at his end, is not too pleased. Rassie picks a single with a flick to mid wicket.
- October 27, 2023 18:34CSA 35/1 in 4 overs
Shaheen to de Kock, beaten! The ball moving in the air. De Kock’s drive misses the line and the ball flies to the keeper. WICKET! De Kock perishes! He gets a short delivery and launches a pull shot. There is a man stationed at deep square for this very shot and he takes the catch.
Quinton de Kock c Mohammad Wasim b Shaheen Shah Afridi 24 (14)
Rassie van der Dussen in at No. 3. Gets off the mark with a clip to fine leg.
- October 27, 2023 18:31SA 34/0 in 3 overs
Iftikhar for his second over. Bavuma picks a single off the second delivery. De Kock punches to long off for a single. Smart! Bavuma works the fifth delivery behind square and sees the fielder slow to get off his mark. He uses the few seconds extra to push for a second.
- October 27, 2023 18:25SA 30/0 in 2 overs
de Kock will be on strike to face Shaheen Shah Afridi. FOUR! Sublime! Afridi goes full in search of swing. De Kock with the perfect weight transfer to his front foot to play a cover drive. The next is a wide. FOUR! A slash from de Kock takes the edge and flies over the slip fielder. Third boundary of the over. This time de Kock drives it through mid on. 4 in 4! De Kock is on a roll. Clips the fourth on his pads through mid wicket. Two runs off the fifth delivery. 19 runs in the over.
- October 27, 2023 18:174SA 11/0 in 1 over
Iftikhar to Bavuma, 5 wides! That is not the start Pakistan wants. A loose delivery to begin the over. An easy single to mid on on the second delivery. Shadab Khan seems to have injured himself while fielding that one. He goes off the field for treatment. FOUR! de Kock is off the mark with a boundary. Threads the infield on the off side. Picks one run to deep square leg to make it 11 off the over.
- October 27, 2023 18:16South Africa needs 271 runs to win
Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are out in the middle to begin South Africa’s run chase.
Iftikhar Ahmed will begin the proceedings for Pakistan.
- October 27, 2023 17:43WPAK 270/10 in 46.4 overs
Ngidi to bowl. He’s attempting to bowl outside the off stump. OUT! Wasim edges the ball to the keeper and Pakistan is all out.
- October 27, 2023 17:39WPAK 268/9 in 46 overs
Jansen. A good over so far. OUT! Nawaz is caught. Nawaz goes for a slog, gets a leading edge and gets caught inside the ring.
Nawaz c Miller b Marco Jansen 24(24)
Three runs and a wicket in that over.
- October 27, 2023 17:31W265/8 in 45 overs
Shamsi for his last over. Afridi OUT! Straighter one and Afridi goes back to defend it, gets an edge and is caught at first slip.
Wasim Jr is here now. HELICOPTER SHOT! Full and Wasim unleashes a familiar shot for the Chepauk crowd and it goes for a SIX.
- October 27, 2023 17:274PAK 259/7 in 44 overs
Jansen continues. After a double on the first ball, has bowled four dot balls to Nawaz including one terrific yorker. A wide down the leg. Followed by a wide outside off. Four to end the over towards deep backward point.
- October 27, 2023 17:19WPAK 251/7 in 43 overs
OUT! Saud Shakeel departs. He went back to play Shamsi’s leg-spinner but gets a faint edge to keeper. A good innings though.
Saud Shakeel c de Kock b Shamsi 52(52)
Shaheen Shah Afridi takes a single on the first ball. Nawaz gets an opportunity to open his arms on a free hit and slog sweeps over midwicket for a SIX. 12 runs and a wicket in that over.
- October 27, 2023 17:166PAK 239/6 in 42 overs
A double to start the Coetzee over by Mohammad Nawaz. And on the third ball, Nawaz slashes way over backward point for a SIX! Eight runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 17:1050PAK 231/6 in 41 overs
Shamsi for his eighth over. Shakeel takes a quick double and that will be his fifty! A very well made and a timely half-century that for Pakistan. Six runs from that over.
- October 27, 2023 17:06WPAK 225/6 in 40 overs
Coetzee continues. OUT! Shadab is gone. Bouncer and Shadab attempts a pull and gets a top edge. An easy catch for the short midwicket fielder.
Shadab Khan c Maharaj b Gerald Coetzee 43(36)
Just three runs and a wicket in that over.
- October 27, 2023 17:004PAK 222/5 in 39 overs
Short and wide from Ngidi and Shadab punishes it past mid-off fielder for four! A tennis shot that. Eight runs off that over as well. Pakistan is back on track.
- October 27, 2023 16:554PAK 214/5 in 38 overs
Full and on the pads by Coetzee and Shadab places it brilliantly in between mid-on and and midwicket for four! Shakeel shuffles across and scoops the ball the past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Another good over, 13 runs off it.
- October 27, 2023 16:52PAK 201/5 in 37 overs
Ngidi is back. Shakeel takes a single and that’s 200-up for Pakistan! Just three singles from the over.
- October 27, 2023 16:474PAK 198/5 in 36 overs
Gerald Coetzee is back into the attack. Full on the pads and Shakeel picks it towards midwicket for four! Great shot. Bouncer and Shakeel pulls it again towards midwicket for another boundary. Nine runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 16:424PAK 189/5 in 35 overs
Shakeel charges down the track and places an inside out off Keshav Maharaj and gets a four. Six runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 16:386PAK 183/5 in 34 overs
Shamsi tosses one up and Shadab smacks it over long off for another SIX! Three more in that over.
- October 27, 2023 16:346PAK 174/5 in 33 overs
Half-tracker by Keshav Maharaj and Shadab pulls it towards midwicket for four! Another short ball and Shadab now goes all the way in the same region and into the stands for a SIX!
- October 27, 2023 16:304PAK 161/5 in 32 overs
Shamsi continues. Shadab sweeps a half-tracker and it goes just past the backward leg fielder inside the ring. Saud, on the next ball, hits a terrific sweep shot towards midwicket for four! Eight runs off the over.
- October 27, 2023 16:26PAK 154/5 in 31 overs
Jansen continues. Shadab happy to dot it up. Not much batting left now for Pakistan now. Bouncer, Shadab attempts a wild pull but gets beaten. Lucky not to edge it. Similar length again Jansen but this time a bit outside leg and is given a wide. Three runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 16:20PAK 151/5 in 30 overs
Half-chance there! Shadab pulls it towards the backward leg and it falls just before the fielder! After three singles on the first three balls, Shamsi finishes the over with three dot balls.
- October 27, 2023 16:144PAK 148/5 in 29 overs
Jansen is back into the attack. Four to end the over by Saud towards deep third.
- October 27, 2023 16:05WPAK 141/5 in 28 overs
Shakeel gets his first boundary as he reverse sweeps Shamsi’s first ball towards backward square leg. OUT! Babar Azam is gone! Attempts a sweep, gets the slightest of edges off the glove - after South Africa reviews the not out decision - and gets caught by wicketkeeper.
Babar Azam c de Kock b Shamsi 50(65)
Shadab Khan dots the last ball.
- October 27, 2023 16:0150PAK 136/4 in 27 overs
Babar flicks one off Ngidi towards square leg and reaches his half-century. Just two singles off the over - on first and last ball.
- October 27, 2023 15:54WPAK 134/4 in 26 overs
OUT! Iftikhar charges Shamsi and hits the ball straight up high in the air and the fielder at long-on takes an excellent catch. Four down Pakistan.
Iftikhar Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi 21(31)
Saud Shakeel is the new man in. A no-ball by Shamsi and Babar will face the free hit delivery. Tries to slog sweep but can only manage a single as the ball is fielded at short fine leg.
- October 27, 2023 15:484PAK 129/3 in 25 overs
Ngidi back for his fourth over. FOUR! The pacer comes on and Iftikhar is into his groove. Frees his arms and packs a slog over mid wicket. Picks a single on the next through cover. NEARLY! Babar looks to trickle the final delivery to third man. Ends up getting a feather in the direction of de Kock. The ball lands just short of the keeper.
- October 27, 2023 15:43PAK 124/3 in 24 overs
Shamsi to Babar. Plays the first delivery to mid wicket for a single. Iftikhar pushes the third to mid wicket for one. Babar cuts the next to deep point but can only get one run. Iftikhar walks out of the crease and wants to push it down to long off. It pops up in the air for a while but is too wide of Shamsi to catch. Shamsi beats Babar on the last delivery.
- October 27, 2023 15:416PAK 120/3 in 23 overs
Maharaj to Babar. Run out chance! Babar’s drive is saved at covers and there is a mix up between the batters. A direct hit forces a check with the third umpire but Babar is safely into the crease. SIX! A half-pitched gift for Babar. He goes into his crease and pulls it away. Charges down and guides it down the ground for one run.
- October 27, 2023 15:37PAK 113/3 in 22 overs
Tabraiz Shamsi into the attack. Iftikhar on strike. Clips the fourth delivery to mid wicket for a single. Babar nudges the final delivery to fine leg to complete a single. Just two from the over.
- October 27, 2023 15:336PAK 111/3 in 21 overs
Maharaj to Iftikhar. SIX! Steps out and launches it over long on. Punches the third to long on to get off strike. Babar straight drives to long off for a single. Iftikhar punches to deep cover for another single. Nine runs in the over.
- October 27, 2023 15:28PAK 102/3 in 20 overs
Coetzee to Babar. One more bouncer from Coetzee. Babar moves out of its way and lets it pass to the keeper. Given a wide for height. Babar cannot make the most of a full toss. Drives it straight to mid off and gets only one. Iftikhar clips to mid wicket for one run. The fifth delivery is run down to fine leg by Babar; one run. Iftikhar runs down the last delivery to third man; one run.
- October 27, 2023 15:264PAK 97/3 in 19 overs
Maharaj to Babar. FOUR! Pulled away to the mid wicket fence. Three more singles make it seven off the over.
- October 27, 2023 15:21PAK 90/3 in 18 overs
Coetzee to Iftikhar. WHAT A SAVE! Iftikhar latches onto a short and wide delivery but Miller, at point, does not let that go through. Works the next one down to fine leg for a single. Babar clips to square leg for one run.
- October 27, 2023 15:18PAK 88/3 in 17 overs
Maharaj to Babar, one run to long on on the next delivery. Iftikhar clips down on side but Babar denies a single. Drives the next to long off for one.
- October 27, 2023 15:10CPAK 86/3 in 16 overs
A change in bowling. Gerald Coetzee comes in to bowl. Rizwan cuts the second delivery for a single. A bouncer from Coetzee to Babar who plays a wild hook at it with closed eyes. Gets a single to fine leg. WICKET! Rizwan is caught out! Another bouncer which is way outside off. Rizwan goes for a pull shot and offers a feather to de Kock.
Muhammad Rizwan c de Kock b Coetzee 31 (27)
Iftikhar Ahmed is the new batter.
- October 27, 2023 15:066PAK 84/2 in 15 overs
Maharaj to Rizwan. SIX! The first one of the innings comes off the bat of Rizwan. Slog sweeps a full delivery over deep mid wicket. Three dot balls to follow. The fifth is driven down to long off for one run.
- October 27, 2023 15:02PAK 77/2 in 14 overs
Markram to Babar, punches to long on for one run. Rizwan wants to run this down wide of short third man but hits it straight in the direction. Three runs, manages to beat the third man this time with a late cut. Babar rocks on to his back foot for another punch to long on. Rizwan drives along to long on for the sixth run of the over.
- October 27, 2023 15:00PAK 71/2 in 13 overs
Maharaj to Babar, beaten! Tries to cut a short-pitched delivery but fails to get a connection. Babar punches the fifth to long on for a single. That’s the only run off the over.
- October 27, 2023 14:57PAK 70/2 in 12 overs
Markram to continue. FOUR more for Rizwan. It was going down leg and Rizwan puts it to the fence with another sweep. Seven runs from the over.
- October 27, 2023 14:534PAK 63/2 in 11 overs
Keshav Maharaj to Babar. He clips the third delivery just wide of mid wicket for a single. FOUR! Rizwan is flirting with danger. Goes for a sweep and his bottom hand comes off while playing it. The ball is almost caught by the fine leg fielder. He put in a dive but could not get it.
- October 27, 2023 14:49PAK 58/2 in 10 overs
Markram to Babar. Taps the back-of-a-length delivery to long on to get off strike. FOUR! Rizwan dances down the track and lofts it over the off side. One bounce and it hits the rope. That’s the end of the PowerPlay.
- October 27, 2023 14:454PAK 53/2 in 9 overs
Jansen and Rizwan at it again. Rizwan glances his first delivery to fine leg for a single and the two have words for each other as Jansen is walking back to his mark. Three runs, Babar drives it and Bavuma’s misfield at the edge of the circle turns one into three. A wide from Jansen. FOUR! Jansen overpitches and Rizwan packs it through covers.
- October 27, 2023 14:42PAK 44/2 in 8 overs
Aiden Markram to Babar. Punches to long on for a single. Rizwan nearly offers another catch. Goes aerial with his drive through covers and it goes between the two fielders; two runs taken.
- October 27, 2023 14:34PAK 42/2 in 7 overs
Jansen to continue. IMAM FALLS! That’s a brilliantly set up wicket! Jansen bowls a slower one and makes Imam drive away from his body. The ball goes straight into the hands of the fly slip. Both Pakistan openers are back in the hut.
Imam-ul-Haq c Klaasen b Jansen 12 (18)
Muhammad Rizwan at No. 4. DROPPED! Rizwan chips his defence to the right of Jansen. The bowler dives but can only get a hand to it. FOUR! An edge flies over the slips and to the third man boundary. Some words exchanaged between Jansen and Rizwan on that occassion.
- October 27, 2023 14:284PAK 38/1 in 6 overs
Ngidi to Imam. A dot delivery to start the over. A wide delivery adds one run to Pakistan’s tally. FOUR! That’s cut away to point from Imam. An overthrow on the fifth delivery allows a single to Imam. FOUR! A sublime punch on the up from the skipper.
- October 27, 2023 14:20CPAK 28/1 in 5 overs
Jansen to Shafique. The batter taps the second delivery to mid wicket and wants a single. Imam sends him back. WICKET! Shafique departs! Jansen fires in a short-pitched delivery. Shafique’s pull shot comes off the toe end and Ngidi gets a comfortable catch at fine leg.
Abdullah Shafique c Ngidi b Jansen 9 (17)
Babar Azam walks in. Taps his first to mid wicket. The next is a no ball from Jansen. A FREE HIT FOR BABAR. FOUR runs. Gets a full toss and Babar drills it on the on side. Another over-stepped delivery means the FREE HIT CONTINUES. Two more for Babar through mid on.
- October 27, 2023 14:154PAK 20/0 in 4 overs
Ngidi to Shafique, FOUR runs. Short and wide and the batter will take that delivery any day. Now he strays on the pad and Shafique clips it past mid wicket for three runs. Imam nudges the third delivery to third man for a single. Good running! Shafique pokes the fourth to mid on and takes a run. Comfortably drags his bat in. A perfect bouncer by Ngidi to Imam. The batter ducks just in time. OUCH! The final delivery rises on Imam from a length and hits him on the shoulder.
- October 27, 2023 14:10PAK 11/0 in 3 overs
Shafique faces Jansen. Keeps his length slightly back and Shafique taps to mid wicket. The second rises on to the thigh of Shafique and he fails to connect. 4 byes! A bouncer from Jansen which goes too high. De Kock gets his hand to it but cannot save the extras. Pushes at a wide delivery and the edge flies in the air. Thankfully for Shafique, it is wide of point and gets him a run to third man. Imam defends the final delivery.
- October 27, 2023 14:064PAK 6/0 in 2 overs
Imam facing Lungi Ngidi. Two runs, gets width and Imam cuts it between covers and point. Imam drives the fifth delivery but Aiden Markram dives in to make the save, no run. FOUR of the last ball. On the pads and Imam punishes it to the fence.
- October 27, 2023 14:01PAK 0/0 in 1 over
Jansen to Shafique, defended. On the off stump and it nips back in. Again on the stump to stump line, Shafique blocks. Leaves the third one to the keeper. The fourth and fifth are defended too. A bouncer to finish, Shafique ducks. A maiden over.
- October 27, 2023 14:00PAK 0/0
Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique take their guard on the crease.
For South Africa, it will be Marco Jansen who will bowl the first over.
- October 27, 2023 13:57All set to go!
The national anthems are done and the South Africans are ready to take the field.
- October 27, 2023 13:45Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Head-to-Head in ODIs
Matches played: 82
Pakistan won: 30
South Africa won: 51
No Result: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by 28 runs (Centurion 2021)
- October 27, 2023 13:41Two changes for Pakistan
IN - Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz
OUT - Hassan Ali, Usama Mir
- October 27, 2023 13:40Three changes for South Africa
IN - Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
OUT - Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams
- October 27, 2023 13:39Lineups
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
- October 27, 2023 13:32TOSS - PAKISTAN
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat
Babar Azam: We will try our best. The pitch looks good to bat on first up. We have to improve in all departments. We have had one or two sessions and discussed. We have two changes. Wasim Jr and Nawaz are back.
Temba Bavuma: We have played some good cricket. The batters are close to their best. You have to make sure you keep going and keep playing your best cricket. We would have definitely batting first. But whatever happens we’ll assess as the game goes on. We have three changes - I come back, and Shamsi and Lungi are in.
- October 27, 2023 13:25Pitch Report
Russell Arnold: It has been tough for batters to score runs here. The average score here is 253.
Sanjay Manjrekar: They’ve taken the grass off which was there for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match. It is hard and smooth. It is not going to change much. The ball will turn but nothing dramatic.
- October 27, 2023 13:21Pakistan vs South Africa - Full list of results in ODI World Cups
1992 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 20 runs in Brisbane
1996 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Karachi
1999 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in Nottingham
2015 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 29 runs in Auckland
2019 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs in London
- October 27, 2023 13:17Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Muhammad Rizwan
Batters: Abdullah Shafique, David Miller
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: Kagisi Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Usama Mir
- October 27, 2023 13:09Live streaming info
The Pakistan and Sri Lanka match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST. The match will be telecasted at Star Sports network and streamed at Disney+Hotstar.
- October 27, 2023 12:53PAK vs SA Predicted Playing XI
Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
South Africa - Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
- October 27, 2023 12:42Head-to-head in World Cups
Matches played: 5
Pakistan: 2
South Africa: 3
Last result: Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
- October 27, 2023 12:31How’s the weather in Chennai?
It rained in a few parts of the city an hour ago. A little bit cloudy but the sun is coming out.
- October 27, 2023 12:27Can Chennai sign off with a Pakistan-South Africa thriller tonight?
- October 27, 2023 12:19Preview
Ever since its shellacking at the hands of India a fortnight ago, Pakistan’s campaign has nosedived and its hopes of reaching the last four now rest on a wing and a prayer.
Ahead of the match against South Africa here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, the contrast between the two sides couldn’t be more stark.
With three consecutive defeats, Pakistan may need to win at least three of its remaining fixtures, if not all four. The team has to quickly fix many gaping holes from a misfiring pace attack, ineffective spinners, and poor fielding.
The only positive has been its batting unit, with Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam being the team’s consistent performers.
Even in the last game against Afghanistan, the batters posted 282 - usually a good score at Chepauk - though the skipper felt they were about 20 short, trying to be conservative till the 40th over. A way forward for the former champion will be to bat with freedom, out-bat the opposition, and put pressure on South Africa.
Meanwhile, the Proteas come into the game in red-hot form powered by its marauding batters, who have made a mockery of the opposition’s bowlers, posting four totals above 300, including the highest one of the tournament - 428 against Sri Lanka.
Opener Quinton de Kock has set things up for the Proteas, giving a steady start with three hundreds to his name, while Heinrich Klaasen has given the final flourish with a masterclass in power-hitting striking at 150.
A possible area of concern, though, will be that the team’s wins have come while successfully defending totals, and in the one game it was chasing, it stumbled against Netherlands.
There could also be a few changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma having recovered from an illness and pacer Lungi Ngidi set to return with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also in contention for a spot in the starting XI in place of a fast bowler.
With four victories already, South Africa will look to continue its winning form against a misfiring Pakistan and inch closer to a semifinal berth.
- S Dipak Ragav
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA wins a thriller, beats PAK by one wicket
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Pre-quarters and Quarterfinal fixtures; Match info, schedule and timings
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after PAK vs SA: South Africa at top after close win over Pakistan
- Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sangita’s hat-trick guides India to 7-1 win over Thailand
- Everton’s Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE